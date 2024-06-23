ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Bulls Scoop: USF OV weekend recaps and updates on top targets 6/23

Kelly Quinlan

I figured rather than waiting for the one by one recaps, here is where things stand with some guys. USF closed on 4 of the 7 uncommitted OV kids from last week. I expect this weekend to end up in a similar position.

FLIPS TO USF?


I would call this a lean toward USF. I spoke with Richardson today and he is very Bullish on USF. Really loves DVD as a coach and Golesh.

COMMIT WATCH


USF should edge out Temple in this close battle


I think this is done


Visited last week, he has been retweeting and liking some of my USF stuff, seems pretty engaged and likes the Bulls a lot.


Poret turned down some opportunities to visit elsewhere after picking up a few more offers this summer from P4 schools. When I talked to him in person recently he really loves the USF staff and how they've recruited him. OV'd to USF this weekend


This seems like one if the Bulls want him they'll get him, OV'd this weekend to USF.


DL from the same HS as Byrum Brown, really enjoyed his OV, spoke with him today, would not shock me to see him commit to USF


Spent his last weekend at USF, set up to talk to him tonight, I think they close this one.
 
