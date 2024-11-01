Kelly Quinlan
USF has visited four players official mid-season they have a commitment from one already, Tayte Crable (Hoban- Akron, OH) was the first to commit and it is possible the Bulls could go 4 for 4 on these kids come December.
I have LB Gavin Leach (Castle- Newburgh, IN) on flip watch from Toledo to USF after his OV this past weekend to Tampa. Imagine being a dude living in Indiana coming to Tampa, it is an easy sell.
RB target Tray Kinkle (Holly Springs, MS) is very close to a decision and the Bulls wowed him on his OV last week.
RB target Kentrell Rinehart (Westland- Galloway, OH) visited during Crable's visit weekend and he is someone I'm watching closely as well to see if the Bulls can pull off the flip.
LB target Darien Whitaker (Boys Town, NE) committed to Kansas State following his OV to the Little Apple last weekend. The Bulls will continue working him.
WR target Carl Jenkins (St. Augustine, FL) is still a priority and he is getting worked every day by his QB Locklan Hewlett.
Armwood LB Kellen Wiley Jr. was a major target, I think that ship has sailed, though Wiley may end up in a JUCO if he doesn't get in the books hard.
WR commit Korey Pettigrew (Perry, GA) is still a hot target for Georgia Tech, but he still speaks very highly of USF and says he is still committed.
DE Wilnerson Telemaque (Monsignor Pace- Opa Locka, FL) decommitted from Wisconsin this week. The Bulls have always been down his list a little, but he has been on campus A LOT. He is a guy I could see going somewhere and bouncing back in the portal later.
