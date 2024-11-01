ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Bulls Scoop 11/1 Commit and flip season is here

Kelly Quinlan

Kelly Quinlan

Moderator
Moderator
Jul 10, 2006
40,420
10,860
113
43
East Cobb
USF has visited four players official mid-season they have a commitment from one already, Tayte Crable (Hoban- Akron, OH) was the first to commit and it is possible the Bulls could go 4 for 4 on these kids come December.

I have LB Gavin Leach (Castle- Newburgh, IN) on flip watch from Toledo to USF after his OV this past weekend to Tampa. Imagine being a dude living in Indiana coming to Tampa, it is an easy sell.

RB target Tray Kinkle (Holly Springs, MS) is very close to a decision and the Bulls wowed him on his OV last week.

RB target Kentrell Rinehart (Westland- Galloway, OH) visited during Crable's visit weekend and he is someone I'm watching closely as well to see if the Bulls can pull off the flip.

LB target Darien Whitaker (Boys Town, NE) committed to Kansas State following his OV to the Little Apple last weekend. The Bulls will continue working him.

WR target Carl Jenkins (St. Augustine, FL) is still a priority and he is getting worked every day by his QB Locklan Hewlett.

Armwood LB Kellen Wiley Jr. was a major target, I think that ship has sailed, though Wiley may end up in a JUCO if he doesn't get in the books hard.

WR commit Korey Pettigrew (Perry, GA) is still a hot target for Georgia Tech, but he still speaks very highly of USF and says he is still committed.

DE Wilnerson Telemaque (Monsignor Pace- Opa Locka, FL) decommitted from Wisconsin this week. The Bulls have always been down his list a little, but he has been on campus A LOT. He is a guy I could see going somewhere and bouncing back in the portal later.
 
  • Like
Reactions: ChiTownBull1, USF_Dave, USF_Bullsharks and 1 other person
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL Bulls Recruiting Scoop 10/12

Replies
17
Views
2K
The Bullpen
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Bulls Scoop 8/13

Replies
2
Views
2K
The Bullpen
USF_Bullsharks
U
Kelly Quinlan

Official offers out for the Bulls

Replies
0
Views
3K
The Bullpen
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Bulls Scoop: USF OV weekend recaps and updates on top targets 6/23

Replies
39
Views
2K
The Bullpen
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Bull Scoop on uncommitted USF targets 6/28

Replies
19
Views
3K
The Bullpen
USF_EGB
U
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back