Kelly Quinlan

Kelly Quinlan

Jul 10, 2006
East Cobb
Here is the latest on where things stand with several targets



The long-time USF commit Sean Poret took an OV to FSU this weekend. The Noles are losing another OL commit any day and I expect they will take Poret here late. He has been taking a lot of visits and seems to be fishing for something in the P4.

JUCO RB Waymond Jordan got to see fans boo and yell F-Gus and all kinds of stuff on his OV. I can't imagine that went well. I'm waiting to hear back from him but given his timeline I like USF's chances to close there.

The Bulls remain very active in trying to close on WR Carl Jenkins. There hasn't been a lot of movement with him and new schools lately. His recruitment has been very odd. He was supposed to take more visits and then those didn't happen and he has really just been to USF and UCF this fall.

CB target Akondrae Chaney and WR target Christian Neptune are two guys I'm keeping a close eye on this week ahead of NSD. They Bulls would like to land both and they have some serious P4 interest, but USF has done a good job there.

I expect LS Alex Nocco to end up in the class as well.

There is one surprise guy at least I can't put out there yet ahead of NSD as well.
 
