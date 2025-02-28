So this is an interesting schedule and other than the first three games it sets up nicely for the Bulls.



The fact the Boise State game was moved to Thursday night is huge for USF. That basically takes quite a bit of prep away for the Broncos going into the game and gives USF a national showcase game against a team coming off the playoffs with an overhauled roster minus their Heisman finalist RB. They'll be able to host recruits as well that day on what is typically a light HS prep day before Friday games. My plan is to come down for that game.



The next two are the two hardest games on the schedule IMO, at Florida who seemed to finally figure out the offense with DJ Lagway and at Miami who is a giant wild card with questions at QB. I think Florida will be tough in the swamp, but I think the Canes are gettable. Carson Beck's elbow is a mess and it isn't even clear what his timeline looks like and when he will able to take over that offense. Mario Cristobal is the king of losing games through horrendous in-game coaching decisions as well. Their entire team leaned super hard on Cam Ward's ability to make up bullshit plays essentially like a Lamar Jackson or Mike Vick. Beck really can't do that very well and Emory Williams and Luke Nickel don't strike fear into the hearts of opponents at QB. Their still have quality skill guys and a lot of portal dudes, but the Canes could be this year's FSU if they start slow.



SC State is the easy FCS game



Charlotte is in a full rebuild so that is probably a penciled in win.



at North Texas is interesting and a game I'd like to go to as well. That is a toss up game that USF would have an edge on paper in IMO.



FAU is another wild card game with a new and first-time HC who is very good at offensive coaching, but who knows what the heck they look like. I like that as a win for USF.



At Memphis should be a tough game and USF has dropped four straight to the Tigers, that is my first conference loss on paper.



UTSA is another good offense bad defense team with Jeff Traylor and that is a toss up game.



I'm curious about the game at Navy. They were much better than expected last year, that will be a tough game and possible loss because of the variations in styles. USF has to be able to sustain some drives against them to give the D a break.



At UAB should be another win, Trent Dilfer is running on fumes there.



I think Rice is another win.



So I have 5 locks, Boise State, Miami, North Texas and UTSA as toss-up games and then I think three road losses to Florida, Memphis and Navy.



What say you?