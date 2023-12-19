Bulls Scoop 12/19 pre-NSD edition

From the portal:I'm not overly optimistic about them landing Porcher. The offer to Tyler Gibson yesterday was for the same position LT that they like Porcher at. USF wouldn't be taking both. I also don't expect them to pursue Gibson much.Kid is kind of a wild card, no one knows yet what he is doing.Out of HS:Nook took an OV to Purdue this weekend, he has been shopping around and wasn't thrilled with SC. I expect a NSD flip there. USF may get the rebound eventually here. Shamar Rigby helping push him to Purdue.Could sign with USF or he could punt to Feb. He has been a little all over the place with his recruitment.USF passed on Davis and he ended up signing with Louisville who was not in his final group of schools.I expect him to sign with Florida tomorrow.Committed to Arkansas State as Arkese Parks took his spot.