ADVERTISEMENT

Bulls Scoop 12/19 pre-NSD edition

Kelly Quinlan

Kelly Quinlan

Moderator
Moderator
Jul 10, 2006
39,675
9,698
113
43
East Cobb
From the portal:


I'm not overly optimistic about them landing Porcher. The offer to Tyler Gibson yesterday was for the same position LT that they like Porcher at. USF wouldn't be taking both. I also don't expect them to pursue Gibson much.



Kid is kind of a wild card, no one knows yet what he is doing.

Out of HS:


Nook took an OV to Purdue this weekend, he has been shopping around and wasn't thrilled with SC. I expect a NSD flip there. USF may get the rebound eventually here. Shamar Rigby helping push him to Purdue.


Could sign with USF or he could punt to Feb. He has been a little all over the place with his recruitment.


USF passed on Davis and he ended up signing with Louisville who was not in his final group of schools.


I expect him to sign with Florida tomorrow.


Committed to Arkansas State as Arkese Parks took his spot.

I'll add more as I confirm additional details and announcements.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: Breedwell, USFGrad2015, KingsofTampa and 2 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Bulls Scoop 6/3

Replies
11
Views
904
The Bullpen
ChiTownBull1
ChiTownBull1
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Bulls Scoop 12/14

Replies
30
Views
1K
The Bullpen
Bulls95
B
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL Bulls Scoop 4/1 Spring Updates and more

Replies
34
Views
2K
The Bullpen
USFMike
U
Kelly Quinlan

HOOPS USF Outlasts UTSA, Extends Winning Streak to 12 Games

Replies
7
Views
547
The Bullpen
bullsgold
bullsgold
Kelly Quinlan

HOOPS Amir Abdur-Rahim, A Man of the People

Replies
3
Views
568
The Bullpen
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today