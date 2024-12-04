So here is the latest ahead of NSD on WednesdayHe will announce at 1pm, down to UCF and USF. UCF has the edge here due to what the AD told him on his OV after they got rid of Gus.Down to Louisville and USF, he pissed off Brohm when he committed to UCF the first time. He has not told either school what he is doing yet.I think USF wins this one, it has been a long process.He won't be signing with a FBS school, likely a JUCO situation.A CB target for USF will announce between USF, Georgia State and Georgia Southern tomorrow, I expect USF to win this one.I thought Nocco was going to USF, but he visited Clemson and will punt on signing this week and will make his decision in Feb.There is at least one big surprise coming tomorrow, a fun flip.