Let's start with the biggest fish on the offensive side. CJ Jenkins much like some of the current and former UCF players hasn't been thrilled with how things are going in Orlando and he reopened his recruitment. I checked with a source who told me they think that Locklan Hewlett is still pushing USF hard and that they have not heard of any other P4 standouts at the moment. It could be that Jenkins is doing a hard reset which is possible or USF is in a good spot. I'm still digging for more info on this.The OL commit was flirting pretty hard with FSU and then the Noles' season imploded and they are a hot mess in recruiting. NC State tried to jump in as well with an offer a few weeks ago. The fact he hasn't reopened I will take as a good sign for now. My GT photographer is also the team photographer at Riverwood HS so when he gets back from a trip to Maine for vacation, I should be able to shed some light on what is going on with Poret. Poret has remained pretty quiet about everything.This Toledo commit from Indiana has an OV set for later this month for the Bulls' second bye week. If that goes well I expect him to flip.USF made the final three for Whitaker along with K-State and Wazzu, I haven't been able to find out a ton about him yet, still digging.The Bulls still like their chances to flip back Young before NSD. With Lane Kiffin to Florida rumors heating up, that could muddy the water more here, but they've stayed on him this whole time.USF sent Core a written offer and Auburn is also a hot mess like UCF right now and Hugh Freeze is in at least simmering water despite the fact they have paid out almost $40 million in buyout money in like a 5-year window to Gus and Harsin. They'd owe Hugh $20+ if they fire him so I think he has one more year at least, but this is a name to file away for later.I've been trying forever to get in touch with Neptune, the Bulls love him, I think he ends up at USF, I just have struggled to connect with him.I'm hoping to see him play next week, stay tuned there, I have a free night in that area that should overlap with a game either next week or at the end of October.