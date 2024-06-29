Kelly Quinlan
Let's start with the bad news. I expect that WR Carl Jenkins (St. Augustine, FL) will end up committing to UCF tomorrow. USF has a great WR class, but he was a potential cherry on top.
I feel good about USF landing the recent Wake Forest decommit Jeremiah Koger (St. Frances- Baltimore, MD) at WR and that is something I've felt good about since before the Jenkins news so they were both takes just FYI, not a pivot or anything.
I've been talking with RB Chase Garnett from Texas and he is really big on Micah James the new USF RB coach and the pair bonded a lot during his OV (story coming soon). Garnett will announce on July 12th. He is one of several potential options at RB along with Cincy commit Zion Johnson (Newton- Covington, GA) who has been looking around. The Cincy staff is close to the end of the road and Tampa is about the same distance from his house and Cincy. He has been looking around per my sources close to his HS program and USF is in a good spot per that source and per other sources. Those two guys would close out the RB if they can pull that off. It would be huge pickups to land both RBs.
USF stopped recruiting WR Myles Kendrick (Riverside- Jacksonville, FL) and I expect he will go to Indiana, not sure why but his recruitment overall just kind of sank this summer.
On the O-line front, Sam Browder (Christ School- Arden, NC) visited Memphis, ECU and USF. I don't have a timetable and have had a little trouble connecting with him, but I'll keep working on it.
On the defensive side, USF is still in the thick of it with DB Max Redmon (Cardinal Newman- West Palm Beach, FL) and it seems like he is likely going to stay in-state as of now so that would be either FSU or USF out of his top 7. FSU recruiting guys think they are getting him as of now.
DB Joshua Guerrier (Ocoee, FL) seems to be leaning toward Iowa State or Pitt after his OVs per our ISU site.
As far as the rest of the defense goes, there are a lot of kids who didn't OV this summer that will be recruited throughout the fall and some who were only able to take one visit because of various reasons so there are still a lot of potential LBs or DL targets floating around that are uncommitted at the moment.
And...
ATH Christian Neptune (Tate- Cantonment, FL) is considered another priority target but as I've said before, I've heard he is not announcing anytime soon.
