So this was a weird camp, our skill session was wiped out by a giant thunderstorm that rolled in and we had lightning strikes in four different directions during the interview phase so I missed out on talking to about a dozen guys because of that. We did get the OL/DL phase in and I got plenty of interviews from that.Curry was one of the few skill guys I got to talk to. USF is recruiting him as a LB as are most of his offers. Coach Orlando is recruiting him and he visited on Saturday to watch practice. It was the first day in pads for the Bulls. They talk once a week. He also hungout with CAG and really enjoyed that on the visit. He should be announcing an OV to USF any day now.He was working out at DE and even moved inside because of a lack of DT bodies and he was great. USF is recruiting him as a TE and he talks to them but they haven't been quite as hard in recruiting him as others. He would like to make the trip over soon.He was interesting, he seemed a bit overwhelmed by the intense competition but held his own when he was in there. He was at USF on Saturday and he is visiting UF this week for spring ball. Those are the two teams really in it right now for him. He really likes Coach Hoodie.He is more of a center and did a really good job with that in the camp. He is still looking at USF, but is very interested in Vandy, FSU and UNC right now.Miami and Penn State are kicking the tires on Gula. He just visited USF on Saturday as well, had a good time. Likes Coach Hoodie a lot. He said he liked the USF practice and how they got after it.These things are not the best for DTs, Moreau had a decent performance though as it is mostly just pass rush drills. BC and USF are the two big players for him right now. He is going to visit this week with DE Daniel Norman who also has an offer from USF.