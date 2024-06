QB- Bryce Archie led all players 80.3 PFF score (11 snaps)

QB- Bryum Brown finished second 78.5 PFF score, 75 pass grade and 65 run (63 snaps)

QB- Israel Carter 58.5 in 4 snaps



Skill Offense Grades

SLT- Sean Atkins 76.3 in 48 snaps

RB- Nay'Quan Wright 71.4 in 46 snaps

RB- Jaylen Johnson 70.9 in 3 snaps

WR- Naeim Simmons 69.8 in 26 snaps

RB- K'Wan Powell 68.5 in 16 snaps

RB- Dominic Gonnella 67.9 in 3 snaps

WR- Khafre Brown 66.2 in 24 snaps

RB- Kenny Walker 1 snap

TE- Gerard Edimo 1 snap

RB- Kelley Joiner 1 snap got hurt

TE- Weston Wolff 58.7 in 43 snaps

TE- Jayson Littlejohn 57.2 in 16 snaps

RB- Yasias Young 56.6 in 8 snaps

SLT- Christian Helms 55.3 in 17 snaps

WR- Tyree Kelly 55.1 in 26 snaps

WR- Yusuf Terry 54.4 in 31 snaps

WR- Brock Burnette 48.4 in 17 snaps

WR- Jaden Alexis 48.0 in 41 snaps

TE- Gunnar Greenwald 46.7 in 21 snaps



OFFENSIVE LINE GRADES



LT- Donovan Jennings 67.0 PFF 86.6 pass blk, 63 snaps

RG- Nikola Milovac 64.2 PFF, 78.3 pass blk, 14 snaps

C- Mike Lofton 62.6, 72.1 pass blk, 63 snaps

RT- Derek Bowman 61.3 PFF, 83.9 pass blk, 63 snaps

C- Kody Black 4 snaps

LT- Caysun Kinghorn 1 snap

RG- Cole Best 59.6 PFF, 81.9 pass blk in 27 snaps

RT- RJ Perry 53.8 PFF, 68.8 pass blk in 74 snaps

LT- Gannon Lanning 51.9 PFF, 0.1 pass blk (never seen this before) in 16 snaps

LG- Cole Skinner 51.2 PFF, 62.8 pass blk in 51 snaps

RG- Gabriel Hahn 48.8 PFF, 27.1 PFF in 15 snaps.



DEFENSIVE LINE GRADES



NT- Jacquez Williams 90.5 PFF in 16 snaps getting the pick helped!

DE- Tramel Logan 79.1 PFF in 26 snaps

DT- Rashad Cheney Jr. 74.9 PFF in 27 snaps

DE- Evan Dangler 4 snaps

DE- Jonathan Ross 70.6 PFF and a 84.6 run D grade in 32 snaps

NT- Doug Blue Eli 70.6 PFF in 21 snaps

NT- Stantavious Smith 4 snaps

NT- Michael Williams 67.6 PFF in 21 snaps

NT- Immanuel Hickman 67.3 PFF in 23 snaps

DE- Keeon Terrell 6 snaps

DT- Danny Gonzalez 5 snaps

NT- De'Juan Sease 6 snaps

DE- D.J. Harris Jr. 60.6 PFF in 38 snaps

DE- Chad Elder 4 snaps



LINEBACKER GRADES

Jhalyn Shuler 86.3 PFF, 88.5 run D grade, 84.2 tackle in 55 snaps

Brian Norris 69.0 PFF in 27 snaps

DJ Gordon IV 64.6 PFF in 16 snaps

Mac Harris 58.4 PFF in 43 snaps

Andrew Mata'Afa 9 snaps

Jamie Pettway 7 snaps



DEFENSIVE BACK GRADES

S- Tawfiq Byard 83.0 PFF in 10 snaps

CB- Kendall Dennis 78.2 PFF in 9 snaps

NB- Daquan Evans 73.2 PFF in 42 snaps

S- Jaelen Stokes 70.7 PFF in 33 snaps

S- Logan Berryhill 70.6 PFF in 39 snaps

S- Christopher Townsel 68.8 PFF in 26 snaps

S- Timarcus Simpson 66.6 PFF in 22 snaps

S- Matthew Hill 63.9 PFF in 8 snaps

S- Jayden Curry 4 snaps

CB- Tavin Ward 60.5 PFF in 56 snaps

CB- JaBari Roberson 3 snaps

NB- Jarvis Lee 54.8 PFF in 19 snaps

CB- Aamaris Brown 54.3 PFF in 54 snaps