Here are the grades, snap counts and more from the USF win over San Jose State in the Hawai'i Bowl



QB Bryce Archie 61.9 PFF in 73 snaps, 60.1 run grade and 61.9 pass grade. He had a 73.3 NFL QBR in the game



Offensive Skill Grades (60 is considered average) +10 snaps

SLT- Sean Atkins 67.4 PFF in 61 snaps

WR- Keshaun Singleton 65.7 PFF in 56 snaps

RB- Kelley Joiner Jr. 65.7 PFF in 29 snaps, 66.0 run grade

RB- Nay'Quan Wright 65.3 PFF in 30 snaps, 75.0 pass blk, 66.4 pass grade

SLT- Joshua Porter 62.6 PFF in 18 snaps

TE- Payten Singletary 61.2 PFF in 44 snaps

RB- Ta'ron Keith 60.2 PFF in 15 snaps

WR- Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen 57.9 PFF in 14 snaps

WR- JeyQuan Smith 53.9 PFF in 15 snaps

TE- Gunnar Greenwald 49.1 PFF in 22 snaps

WR- Michael Brown Stephens 49.0 PFF in 53 snaps



Additional Snaps

TE- Evan Dangler 6

TE- Jonathan Echols 3

QB- Byrum Brown 2



Offensive Line Grades

RT- Derek Bowman 72.4 PFF in 74 snaps 77.1 pass blk, 67.7 run blk

LT- RJ Perry 70.6 PFF in 74 snaps, 82.7 pass blk, 63.3 run blk

C- Cole Best 66.1 PFF in 74 snaps, 52.5 pass blk, 71.6 run blk

LG- Deonte Bowie 65.7 PFF in 66 snaps, 69.0 pass blk, 64.6 run blk

RG- Jack Wilty 57.2 PFF in 74 snaps, 79.0 pass blk, 51.0 run blk



Additional OL snaps

C- Mike Lofton 9

LT- Cole Skinner 1

RG- Teriyan Morman 1



Defense Grades +10 snaps

DE- Decarius Hawthorne 86.5 PFF in 81 snaps, 84.4 pass rush, 76.7 run D

S- Tavin Ward 80.5 PFF in 100 snaps, 84.3 tackle, 82.1 coverage

CB- Ben Knox 77.5 PFF in 80 snaps, 76.3 coverage

OLB- Rico Watson 75.2 PFF in 58 snaps, 80.7 tackle

LB- Mac Harris 74.7 PFF in 91 snaps, 72.4 coverage

LB- Jhalyn Shuler 71.5 PFF in 94 snaps, 73.3 coverage

OLB- D.J. Harris Jr. 69.7 PFF in 46 snaps

S- D'Marco Augustin 68.5 PFF in 100 snaps, 83.4 tackle, 77.1 run D

CB- Brent Austin 68.1 PFF in 86 snaps, 76.2 run D, 77.6 tackle

NB- Kajuan Banks 67.6 PFF in 46 snaps

S- Fred Gaskin 66.3 PFF in 71 snaps, 69.3 coverage

NT- Jahari Grant 65.7 PFF in 11 snaps, 80.9 pass rush

DT- Dinellson Exume 63.8 PFF in 15 snaps

DT- Bernard Gooden 62.5 PFF in 82 snaps

DE- Michael Williams II 56.7 PFF in 43 snaps, 32.3 run D, 19.0 tackle

NB- Jarvis Lee Jr. 55.7 PFF in 47 snaps, 27.9 tackle

OLB- Ira Singleton 52.9 PFF in 11 snaps

CB- De'Shawn Rucker 49.9 PFF in 30 snaps, 78.8 tackle

CB- James Chenault 48.9 PFF in 10 snaps

LB- DJ Gordon IV 45.8 PFF in 10 snaps



Additional Snaps

LB- Jamie Pettway 9

S- Jaelen Stokes 6

DE- Jason Vaughn 3

S- Caqavouis Berryhill 3