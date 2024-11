Sorry just getting some time to put this together.



The two highest graded players on offense were the two QBs

QB- Izzy Carter 77.0 PFF in 29 snaps, 77.9 pass grade, 61.1 run grade, 156.3 NFL QBR

QB- Bryce Archie 76.9 PFF in 64 snaps, 72.4 pass grade, 70.2 run grade, 95.0 NFL QBR



Top Performers plus 10 snaps, 60 is considered average

WR- Keshaun Singleton 73.6 PFF in 53 snaps

RB- Ta'ron Keith 73.1 PFF in 29 snaps

SLT- Sean Atkins 71.4 PFF in 69 snaps

TE- Payten Singletary 70.2 PFF in 28 snaps

RB- Kelley Joiner Jr. 67.9 PFF in 23 snaps dinged for poor routes

WR- Joshua Porter 66.7 PFF in 33 snaps

WR- Michael Brown Stephens 66.7 PFF in 46 snaps

WR- Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen 62.9 PFF in 30 snaps

WR- Joshua Hardeman 56.9 PFF in 15 snaps

RB- Nay'quan Wright 55.6 PFF in 34 snaps

TE- Gunnar Greenwald 53.1 PFF in 32 snaps

TE- Evan Dangler 52.7 PFF in 25 snaps

WR- JeyQuan Smith 51.7 PFF in 18 snaps



Additonal Snaps

TE- Jonathan Echols 6

WR- Christian Helms 6

WR- Tyree Kelly 6

RB- Yasias Young 4

RB- Alvon Isaac 3

WR- Jayden Davis 2



Offensive Line grades

C- Cole Best- 64.7 PFF in 87 snaps

RT- Derek Bowman 63.6 PFF in 87 snaps

LT- RJ Perry 60.4 PFF in 86 snaps

LG- Andrew Kilfoyl 59.5 PFF in 78 snaps

RG- Zane Herring 56.3 PFF in 79 snaps

RG- Cole Skinner 64.1 PFF in 12 snaps

RT- Jack Wilty 59.3 PFF in 10 snaps

C- TJ Lawrence 60.7 PFF in 6 snaps

C- Mike Lofton 4 snaps

LG- Deonte Bowie 4 snaps

LT- Gannon Lanning 3 snaps

RG- Kody Black 3 snaps

RG- Hayden Zepp 3 snaps

RT- Braden Carter 3 snaps

RT- Nikola Milovac 3 snaps



TOP DEFENSIVE PERFORMERS lots of tremendous grades

CB- James Chenault 84.4 PFF in 50 snaps, 85.3 coverage

DE- Decarius Hawthorne 82.8 PFF in 41 snaps

LB- DJ Gordon IV 81.9 PFF in 36 snaps

OLB- DJ Harris Jr. 77.4 PFF in 24 snaps

LB- Rodney Hill 76.0 PFF in 17 snaps

S- Caqavouis Berryhill 75.8 PFF in 33 snaps

S- Tawfiq Byard 75.4 PFF in 50 snaps

LB- Jamie Pettway 75.3 PFF in 36 snaps

CB- De'Shawn Rucker 73.6 PFF in 45 snaps

DE- Michael Williams II 73.0 PFF in 33 snaps

NT- Jahari Grant 72.0 PFF in 45 snaps

OLB- Ira Singleton 70.5 PFF in 21 snaps

S- Tavin Ward 70.2 PFF in 23 snaps

LB- Mac Harris 70.2 PFF in 35 snaps

NB- Jarvis Lee Jr. 69.5 PFF in 40 snaps

LB- Jhalyn Shuler 69.2 PFF in 35 snaps

NT- Doug Blue Eli 68.2 PFF in 26 snaps

DT- Bernard Gooden 68.1 PFF in 41 snaps

S- Jaelen Stokes 67.8 PFF in 28 snaps

NB- Jermaine Dalias 67.7 PFF in 10 snaps

CB- Ben Knox 67.5 PFF in 47 snaps

CB- Paco Austin 65.5 PFF in 17 snaps

OLB- Rico Watson 64.7 PFF in 24 snaps

OLB- Jason Vaughn 63.3 PFF in 27 snaps

DE- Ryan Jenkins 62.5 PFF in 29 snaps

DT- Dinellson Exume 61.9 PFF in 42 snaps

S- Fred Gaskin 59.9 PFF in 32 snaps

LB- Langston Long 59.3 PFF in 17 snaps

NB- Kajuan Banks 56.4 PFF in 42 sma[s



Additional Defensive Snaps under 10

S- Marseille Taylor 9

DT- Chad Elder 7

NB- Jair Murphy 6