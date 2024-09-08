Kelly Quinlan
Jul 10, 2006
40,076
10,405
113
43
The defense looked good, but it was a struggle for the USF offense in Tuscaloosa. The numbers bear that out.
10+ snaps is the meter to have an accurate view of how someone performed or didn't.
QB NUMBERS
Byrum Brown 79 snaps, 54.6 PFF grade, 49.2 passing, 62.7 running and a woeful 50.3 NFL QBR in the game because of all the missed passes.
Bryce Archie played 3 snaps, 61.3 PFF grade
Offensive Skill by PFF grade
RB- Ta'ron Keith 67.6 PFF 21 snaps
RB- Kelley Joiner 64.6 PFF 25 snaps
FB- Evan Dangler 60.3 PFF 9 snaps
SLT- Sean Atkins 59.4 PFF 76 snaps
RB- Nay'quan Wright 58.1 PFF 36 snaps
WR- Michael Brown Stephens 57.6 PFF 65 snaps
SLT- Joshua Porter 56.1 PFF 19 snaps
WR- Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen 54.4 PFF 71 snaps
WR- Joshua Hardeman 47.6 PFF 26 snaps
TE- Payten Singletary 45.1 PFF 61 snaps
Additional snaps
WR- JeyQuan Smith 1 snap
Offensive Line Grades
RG- Zane Herring 56.5 PFF, 82 snaps, 38.7 Pass Blk, 58.5 Run Blk
LG- Jack Wilty 56.0 PFF, 82 snaps, 40.8 Pass Blk, 57.4 Run Blk
LT- RJ Perry 48.2 PFF, 82 snaps, 55.4 Pass Blk, 44.5 Run Blk
C- Mike Lofton 47.8 PFF, 82 snaps, 55.6 Pass Blk, 50.7 Run Blk
RT- Derek Bowman 44.0 PFF, 82 snaps, 26.9 Pass Blk, 57.0 Run Blk
It was rough for the OL, Perry, Lofton and Bowman had four combined penalities as well.
DEFENSIVE GRADES
Much better
DT- Bernard Gooden 75.0 PFF 41 snaps
DE- Decarius Hawthorne 72.4 PFF 53 snaps
RE- Jason Vaughn 69.0 PFF 56 snaps
RE- Rico Watson 68.2 PFF 27 snaps, dinged for tackling
CB- De'Shawn Rucker 66.0 PFF 72 snaps
S- D'Marco Augustin 65.3 PFF 20 snaps
NB- Kajuan Banks 63.3 PFF 51 snaps, 78.8 tackling and 75.0 run D
S- Caquavouis Berryhill 63.0 PFF 10 snaps
DT- Rashad Cheney Jr. 58.0 PFF 34 snaps
S- Tawfiq Byard 57.4 PFF 62 snaps
CB- Brent Austin 56.3 PFF 74 snaps
LB- Mac Harris 56.3 PFF 77 snaps (I thought this was low)
S- Tavin Ward 55.4 PFF 76 snaps
DT- Doug Blue Eli 51.1 PFF 51 snaps
RE- Michael Williams II 50.7 PFF 32 snaps
LB- Jamie Pettway 49.3 PFF 76 snaps 26.0 tackle grade not good
Additional snaps
DT- Dinellson Exume 9
CB- Ben Knox 8
RE- D.J. Harris 8
S- Jaelen Stokes 7
DT- Jahari Grant 2
