The defense looked good, but it was a struggle for the USF offense in Tuscaloosa. The numbers bear that out.



10+ snaps is the meter to have an accurate view of how someone performed or didn't.



QB NUMBERS



Byrum Brown 79 snaps, 54.6 PFF grade, 49.2 passing, 62.7 running and a woeful 50.3 NFL QBR in the game because of all the missed passes.



Bryce Archie played 3 snaps, 61.3 PFF grade



Offensive Skill by PFF grade

RB- Ta'ron Keith 67.6 PFF 21 snaps

RB- Kelley Joiner 64.6 PFF 25 snaps

FB- Evan Dangler 60.3 PFF 9 snaps

SLT- Sean Atkins 59.4 PFF 76 snaps

RB- Nay'quan Wright 58.1 PFF 36 snaps

WR- Michael Brown Stephens 57.6 PFF 65 snaps

SLT- Joshua Porter 56.1 PFF 19 snaps

WR- Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen 54.4 PFF 71 snaps

WR- Joshua Hardeman 47.6 PFF 26 snaps

TE- Payten Singletary 45.1 PFF 61 snaps



Additional snaps

WR- JeyQuan Smith 1 snap



Offensive Line Grades

RG- Zane Herring 56.5 PFF, 82 snaps, 38.7 Pass Blk, 58.5 Run Blk

LG- Jack Wilty 56.0 PFF, 82 snaps, 40.8 Pass Blk, 57.4 Run Blk

LT- RJ Perry 48.2 PFF, 82 snaps, 55.4 Pass Blk, 44.5 Run Blk

C- Mike Lofton 47.8 PFF, 82 snaps, 55.6 Pass Blk, 50.7 Run Blk

RT- Derek Bowman 44.0 PFF, 82 snaps, 26.9 Pass Blk, 57.0 Run Blk



It was rough for the OL, Perry, Lofton and Bowman had four combined penalities as well.



DEFENSIVE GRADES



Much better

DT- Bernard Gooden 75.0 PFF 41 snaps

DE- Decarius Hawthorne 72.4 PFF 53 snaps

RE- Jason Vaughn 69.0 PFF 56 snaps

RE- Rico Watson 68.2 PFF 27 snaps, dinged for tackling

CB- De'Shawn Rucker 66.0 PFF 72 snaps

S- D'Marco Augustin 65.3 PFF 20 snaps

NB- Kajuan Banks 63.3 PFF 51 snaps, 78.8 tackling and 75.0 run D

S- Caquavouis Berryhill 63.0 PFF 10 snaps

DT- Rashad Cheney Jr. 58.0 PFF 34 snaps

S- Tawfiq Byard 57.4 PFF 62 snaps

CB- Brent Austin 56.3 PFF 74 snaps

LB- Mac Harris 56.3 PFF 77 snaps (I thought this was low)

S- Tavin Ward 55.4 PFF 76 snaps

DT- Doug Blue Eli 51.1 PFF 51 snaps

RE- Michael Williams II 50.7 PFF 32 snaps

LB- Jamie Pettway 49.3 PFF 76 snaps 26.0 tackle grade not good





Additional snaps

DT- Dinellson Exume 9

CB- Ben Knox 8

RE- D.J. Harris 8

S- Jaelen Stokes 7

DT- Jahari Grant 2