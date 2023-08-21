Kelly Quinlan
QB- Marcelis Tate (Fletcher) team lost to Creekside 37-20
Photo from the Florida Times-Union
gallery with several pics of Tate
RB- Alvon Isaac (The Villages)
He had two TDs in a preseason win over North Florida Christian. He sent me his highlights to share with you all
WR- Axzavian Alexander (Heritage HS) No game
WR- Joshua Porter (Fort Meade) no game
WR- Brandon Winton (Alcoa, TN) defeated Ravenwood 35-14
Pic via the Knoxville News
Winton caught a pass off a deflection on his back, check out the video
OL Frederick Hinton IMG Academy won 35-10 over Lipscomb Academy (Tenn) in their opener.
OL- Tyreek Major (Gaither- Tampa, FL) no game
OL- Teriyan Morman (Vanguard- Ocala, FL) no game
DEFENSE
DE- Damien Gill (Killian- Miami, FL) no game
DE- Ryan Jenkins (Westover- Albany, GA) lost 32-15 to Dougherty Co.
DE- Ashton Mosley (Blountstown, FL) no game
DT- Jahari Grant (Treasure Coast- Port St. Lucie, FL) no game
LB- Zavier Hamilton (Fort Walton Beach, FL) no game
LB- Josiah Taylor (Sebring, FL) no game
S- Fred Gaskin (Vanguard- Ocala, FL) no game
CB- Hasaan Sykes (Tucker, GA) beat the crap out of Miller Grove 54-13, he also plays WR and had 3 catches for 99 yards and a TD.
Specialists:
PK- Nico Gramatica (Cambridge Christian- Tampa, FL) won 31-0 over American Collegiate Academy. Gramatica was 4-4 on PATs and 1-2 on FGs
High School Football is Back
Creekside Knights football dominates Fletcher in Kickoff Classic 2023.
www.jacksonville.com
