FOOTBALL RECRUITING HS Commits Scoreboard for the weekend of 8/18

Kelly Quinlan

Kelly Quinlan

Moderator
Moderator
Jul 10, 2006
39,519
9,376
113
43
East Cobb
QB- Marcelis Tate (Fletcher) team lost to Creekside 37-20

70629614007-jki-081823-hsfb-fletcher-creekside-29.jpg


Photo from the Florida Times-Union

gallery with several pics of Tate
www.jacksonville.com

High School Football is Back

Creekside Knights football dominates Fletcher in Kickoff Classic 2023.
www.jacksonville.com



RB- Alvon Isaac (The Villages)

He had two TDs in a preseason win over North Florida Christian. He sent me his highlights to share with you all



WR- Axzavian Alexander (Heritage HS) No game
WR- Joshua Porter (Fort Meade) no game

WR- Brandon Winton (Alcoa, TN) defeated Ravenwood 35-14

70629011007-jl-7-a-0905.JPG


Pic via the Knoxville News

Winton caught a pass off a deflection on his back, check out the video
www.knoxnews.com

Watch Alcoa's Brandon Winton make spectacular catch on his back vs. Ravenwood

Alcoa's Brandon Winton makes a spectacular tip-drill catch on his back early in a game against Ravenwood in Week 1 of the Tennessee high school football season.
www.knoxnews.com

OL Frederick Hinton IMG Academy won 35-10 over Lipscomb Academy (Tenn) in their opener.

OL- Tyreek Major (Gaither- Tampa, FL) no game

OL- Teriyan Morman (Vanguard- Ocala, FL) no game


DEFENSE
DE- Damien Gill (Killian- Miami, FL) no game

DE- Ryan Jenkins (Westover- Albany, GA) lost 32-15 to Dougherty Co.



DE- Ashton Mosley (Blountstown, FL) no game

DT- Jahari Grant (Treasure Coast- Port St. Lucie, FL) no game

LB- Zavier Hamilton (Fort Walton Beach, FL) no game

LB- Josiah Taylor (Sebring, FL) no game

S- Fred Gaskin (Vanguard- Ocala, FL) no game

CB- Hasaan Sykes (Tucker, GA) beat the crap out of Miller Grove 54-13, he also plays WR and had 3 catches for 99 yards and a TD.



Specialists:

PK- Nico Gramatica (Cambridge Christian- Tampa, FL) won 31-0 over American Collegiate Academy. Gramatica was 4-4 on PATs and 1-2 on FGs
 
