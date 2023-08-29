HS Commits Scoreboard for the weekend of 8/25

Kelly Quinlan
QB- Marcelis Tate (Fletcher) lost 43-21 to Mandarin. Fletcher was 14/24 for 159 yards with 2 TDs and 2 INTs, he ran for 98 yards on 12 carries with another TD.
RB- Alvon Isaac (Hawthorne HS) His team won 26-7 over Middleburg. Isaac had a 77 yard touchdown catch one of his two catches for 83 yards.
WR- Axzavian Alexander (Heritage HS) had a big opening game with 6 catches for 73 yards and 2 TDs in a 40-0 win over Satellite on the road.
WR- Joshua Porter (Fort Meade) won 28-14 over Sarasota on the road. Porter had five catches for 70 yards and a TD.
WR- Brandon Winton (Alcoa, TN) moved to 2-0 with a 17-13 win over Bearden, did not see any stats.
OL Frederick Hinton (IMG Academy- Bradenton, FL) knocked off St. Joseph's Prep (NJ) 17-14
OL- Tyreek Major (Gaither- Tampa, FL) beat Steinbrenner 35-7 in their opener.
OL- Teriyan Morman (Vanguard- Ocala, FL) beat Erie 26-20 in a nailbiter.
DEFENSE
DE- Damien Gill (Killian- Miami, FL) fell 31-7 to Booker T. Washington in their opener. No stats available
DE- Ryan Jenkins (Westover- Albany, GA) improved to 1-1 with a 30-18 win over Sumter County. No stats available.
DE- Ashton Mosley (Blountstown, FL) lost 35-7 to Walton. He had five total tackles and a QB hurry.
DT- Jahari Grant (Treasure Coast- Port St. Lucie, FL) beat Osceola 22-8 on Saturday. No stats available.
LB- Zavier Hamilton (Fort Walton Beach, FL) fell 28-6 at Godby in the season opener. Hamilton had seven tackles.
LB- Josiah Taylor (Sebring, FL) won 47-6 at Centennial no stats available.
S- Fred Gaskin (Vanguard- Ocala, FL) beat Erie 26-20 in a nailbiter. Gaskin had a 32-yard KR, no other stats.
CB- Hasaan Sykes (Tucker, GA) moved to 2-0 over Southwest DeKalb 48-36. Sykes had three tackles and a fumble recovery.
PK- Nico Gramatica (Cambridge Christian- Tampa, FL) won 31-9 at IMG Academy Blue, he had four touchbacks on five kickoffs, was 4-4 kicking on PATs and 1-2 on FGs, made a 29 yarder.
