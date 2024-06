HS Commits Scoreboard for the weekend of 8/25

QB- Marcelis Tate (Fletcher) lost 43-21 to Mandarin. Fletcher was 14/24 for 159 yards with 2 TDs and 2 INTs, he ran for 98 yards on 12 carries with another TD.RB- Alvon Isaac His team won 26-7 over Middleburg. Isaac had a 77 yard touchdown catch one of his two catches for 83 yards.WR- Axzavian Alexander had a big opening game with 6 catches for 73 yards and 2 TDs in a 40-0 win over Satellite on the road.WR- Joshua Porter won 28-14 over Sarasota on the road. Porter had five catches for 70 yards and a TD.moved to 2-0 with a 17-13 win over Bearden, did not see any stats.OL Frederick Hinton knocked off St. Joseph's Prep (NJ) 17-14OL- Tyreek Major beat Steinbrenner 35-7 in their opener.OL- Teriyan Morman beat Erie 26-20 in a nailbiter.DEFENSEDE- Damien Gill fell 31-7 to Booker T. Washington in their opener. No stats availableimproved to 1-1 with a 30-18 win over Sumter County. No stats available.DE- Ashton Mosley lost 35-7 to Walton. He had five total tackles and a QB hurry.beat Osceola 22-8 on Saturday. No stats available.fell 28-6 at Godby in the season opener. Hamilton had seven tackles.won 47-6 at Centennial no stats available.beat Erie 26-20 in a nailbiter. Gaskin had a 32-yard KR, no other stats.CB- Hasaan Sykes moved to 2-0 over Southwest DeKalb 48-36. Sykes had three tackles and a fumble recovery.won 31-9 at IMG Academy Blue, he had four touchbacks on five kickoffs, was 4-4 kicking on PATs and 1-2 on FGs, made a 29 yarder.