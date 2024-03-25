Kelly Quinlan
Funny enough as I write this the #9 player in the country is visiting USF, no shot there, but still funny.
These are all guys with offers and priority targets
COMMITS:
OL- Caleb Harris
DE- Andrew Hines
TARGETS
Offense:
QB- Grady Adamson (Deer Creek-OK)
QB- Chris Denson (Plant City)
QB- Locklan Hewlett (St. Augustine) WAKE decommit
RB- Sean Cuono (Calvary Christian)
RB- Shane Marshall (Irwin Co.- GA)
RB- Antwan Raymond (Clearwater Academy Intl)
WR- Carl "CJ" Jenkins (St. Augustine)
OL- Damola Ajidahun (Duluth- GA) has an OV scheduled for USF June 21st
OL- Gavin Blanchard (Jesuit)
OL- Demetrius Campbell (Orlando Christian Prep)
OL- Gerrick Gordon (Trinity Catholic)
OL- Connor Howes (St. Cloud)
Defense:
DE- Floyd Boucard (Miami Central)
DE- Nicolas Clayton (Buchholz)
DE- Adrian Farrow (Miami Norland)
DE- Eli Jones (Venice)
LB- Caleb Matelau (Palmetto)
