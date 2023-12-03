It will be a really cool experience and we haven’t announced an opponent yet, but most importantly we get to play another one and we get to practice more too. The guys are geeked up and there is a renewed sense of energy. We are fired up. The women’s Basketball team will be down there playing Baylor. Before Christmas I’ll push our fans to be down there, playing football in December is how it should be.



On playing in-state, the ease for our fan base to get there. We have fans and alumni all over the state and it makes it easier for them to travel. For someone who has lived in the Midwest, how cool is it to be in a state with Bowl Games. There were no bowl games in Ohio!



For our students to go and not spend an arm and leg to see us play, how awesome. It will be in the 70s or 80s what else can you ask for.



We just had our team meetings at 5 o’clock, bowl games are a reward for a season. We are at a point in our program this is the bare minimum foundation of where we are to play in December. I’m going to make it as much fun as humanly possible and when it is time to work it is time to work. Every bowl there is a team that is there to win the game and usually one there to just be there. We want to win game seven and be there to win the game. We better be ready to roll and whoever we play will be ready to punch us in the face. Most of these guys haven’t been to a bowl, it will be on us to guide them and it has been that way since we got here and it is about setting the standard.







On in-helmet communications, not in this game, but there is a video on the sideline component and the AAC already has and I’ve agreed to it, we can use sideline video replay in whatever capacity, but no in-helmet communication.







On mission accomplished this year, there wasn’t one for this year and we are setting the foundation of what we are building, I would feel like it if we played yesterday, but right now our mission is to get as good as we can as fast as we can, but until we are holding a trophy on championships Saturday it is not mission accomplished.



On the extra practices, absolutely priceless. The last two days we were on the practice field we scrimmaged the young guys and got indy time with all of the guys and rebreak it down and the Izzy Carter’s of the world are able to get reps. A bunch of guys like Tawfiq Byard are getting priceless reps.



On the number of bowls, I have no idea. This is a great chance to make great memories (this is his 13th bowl game)