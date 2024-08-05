I figured you all would enjoy hearing some insight on how things are going in camp.



First off the staff feels like they hit it out of the park with the secondary additions whether it is an experienced guy like Brett Austin or De'Shawn Rucker who came via the portal or someone like Fred Gaskin who should be in the rotation this fall in the secondary. Check out the pick videos USF put up today of Gaskin. That kid was a STEAL for USF.











Here is James Chenault getting one as well.







The secondary should look significantly better with the mix of returning players, the transfers and the freshmen pushing on the older guys. They have some actual depth now as well.



The front six starting at LB is better than people gave them credit for last year, they just need to be healthy up top. The DL they think will be much better this year and they will have more of a consistent pass rush as they get another year working with Coach KP under their belts.



On the opposite LOS the right side and center spots are locked down Lofton, Herring and Bowman, but the left side, Byrum Brown's blindside is the open competition in camp. If I were betting on it, I would put my money on Andrew Kilfoyl at LG over Cole Skinner and Deonte Bowie, but the LT spot could go in multiple directions with RJ Perry as the most experienced USF guy back, but they went out and got Jack Wilty and you have James Jenkins and Garrett Lanning also in the mix there. You could see some more cross training and the competition roll up to the first game in terms of the left side as they try to find the best combo. Those two OL spots are the biggest question going into the first game of the season and could really determine the ceiling for the offense.



The RB position is stocked and they are better in the TE room now with Payten Singletary (Cincy transfer) to add older depth and Jonathan Echols the freshman who could be an X-factor guy.



WRs is 100% about being healthy and not having to overwork Sean Atkins. They have enough options now and young guys who can give them some quality depth at that position. That is a spot where you could also see young guys like Brandon Winton get some burn.



The QB room is obviously Brown's, but I'm curious how the competition for QB2 goes with Izzy Carter and Bryce Archie. Does that turn into a really intense competition in camp? That I am curious about.



They feel good about the kicking and punting game options, obviously, they have a good punter back and the snapping thing will be an open competition. They have four guys in camp competing there including Trey Dubac who they signed in the 2024 class and a summer transfer walk-on Garrett Cates from Charleston Southern.



The 2024 class signings have meshed very well over the summer and through OTAs and the early part of camp and the staff are very excited about the future of the program and seeing a few of the younger guys play a role this fall. How many, that is what the scrimmages and practices over the next two weeks will sort out.