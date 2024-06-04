Kelly Quinlan
I've been traveling this week, I was up in Maine until this evening. I took my mom to see her twin brother for the first time in 8 years. They are almost 80 so it was an undertaking and I left her up there for a while to visit. I'm back in Atlanta and I'll be in Tampa for the Mega Camps later this week as I burn up the miles in the air.
Here are some updates on some new targets and guys visiting.
USF has had a series of camps to target 2026 and beyond kids.
TE and wanna-be WR Tae'shaun Gelsey (Riverside- Jacksonville, FL) eliminated the Bulls tonight. He has been lukewarm on USF for some time. With Gelsey off the board, they offered The Villages TE Jonathan Harding last week.
I'm scheduled to see Caden Gordon (Santaluces- Lake Worth, FL) tomorrow morning. He is a really good CB who is a top guy on USF's board and has an OV set for later this month on the 21st, I'm curious to see how he looks again in a more natural 7v7 setting with his team instead of a Rivals Camp.
OT Damola Ajidahun (Duluth, GA) says he is still OVing to USF, he just wrapped his OV to GT, UGA is supposed to host him as well. USF feels good about their chances with him. It would be a very big win to get him.
OT Xavier Canales (Douglass- Atlanta, GA) has put on 30 pounds this year and that has really pushed up his recruitment. He has not set a USF OV yet, he is going to Cincinnati then Memphis and Georgia State for visits so USF will need to get a midweek visit if they want to get their shot at him. He also visited GT last weekend officially.
USF offered WR Kory Pettigrew at the Mercer Mega Camp last week. He has blown up with G5 offers all over. He is from an underrecruited area of middle Georgia.
Speaking of camp work, LB Dillano Glaud was back at USF and earned an offer this time after several visits with a strong camp performance on Sunday. I could see this going fast.
USF also jumped in on DE Jayden Fry from Byrum Brown's HS Rolesville.
Pass Rusher Christian Winston (Kennesaw, GA) picked up an offer from USF after camping last Thursday with the staff.
USF in generally is pushing back for the last two open weekends of June OVs and even the midweek those weeks to host kids.
