DE Ryan Jenkins (Westover- Albany, GA) has told me he is not 100% sure that he will be able to enroll early. He should find out in the next few days. I know folks had asked about that.
I would not hold my breath on DE Jamal Wallace ending up at USF. His flamboyant twitter persona is close to how he acts in real life and it was a big turnoff during his OV.
DT target Bryce Butler (Garden City CC- Garden City, KS) had a great OV to USF. He is from Canada and I think Tampa is very appealing to him. He has not been very talkative to me yet, still working on it.
WR coach L'Damian Washington was in Georgia yesterday to try to close WR target Montez Redding who just took an OV to USF last weekend. They feel good about Redding as of now.
Keep an eye on WR/APB Arkese Parks (Wharton- Tampa, FL) who they have been on for a long time. I feel like he could be an NSD surprise for USF.
Keep an eye on CB James Chenault (Jones- Orlando, FL) who OV'd last weekend to USF. The Bulls are hoping to close him and add him to the NSD class.
TE coach Clay Patterson was up in Tennessee visiting schools this week. He stopped by to see WR commit Brandon Winton (Alcoa, TN) who had his signing day thing yesterday.
With the portal tracking, I am trying to pull back and focus on guys who visit. They offered Furman transfer OL Pearson Toomey yesterday and then half of the upper P5 teams offered him later that day so that kid is unlikely to ever even visit USF right now.
This is a newer portal entry to keep an eye on. He is from Seminole HS (Sanford). Tulsa, Arkansas State and Jacksonville State are also involved. He was All-OVC at UT-Martin and played both ways as a cornerback and safety there. Had 49 tackles and a pick this past season. Has one year left. He played CB this past year. He has over 2,300 career snaps on defense.
PORTAL NAMES TO WATCH
USF and Pitt are the only two schools to offer Walker so far. Several of the staff recruited Walker out of HS at Tennessee before he committed to Maryland. He actually played some as a true freshman racking up 146 snaps on offense this year and four catches on six targets. It would make sense to add a TE who is not a freshman to the class to add some more mid-year depth at that position.
Meeks has started to get a few P5 offers, 45 catches for 745 yards and 5 TDs as a sophomore. From Atlanta. USF is involved a little bit.
Most of the MTSU line has departed after Rick Stockstill got canned. Porcher was a two-year starter at LT for the Blue Raiders after coming in via the JUCO ranks. One year left.
Wiley played at Colorado and was a starter there at RT. He didn't play much this year at UCLA hurting his stock and they moved him inside for some reason. He can start at LT or RT. He has one year left.
On the walk-on front, USF will try to land
He had an early offer from USF. His family is very wealthy and they are battling some other in-state schools Florida and Miami trying to land him too as a PWO. At one point he had quite a few offers but given his situation and the scholarship situations at most schools he will have to to the PWO route. His coach is a good friend so I should get a heads up if it happens.
More to come stay tuned...
More to come stay tuned...
