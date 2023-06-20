ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Bulls offer an explosive Cincy ATH

Kelly Quinlan

Kelly Quinlan

Moderator
Moderator
Jul 10, 2006
39,716
9,800
113
43
East Cobb
TJ Engleman from Hughes HS in Cincinnati. I actually know TJ and I'll reach out to him.

His story is kind of a bummer, he had a ton of early offers and actually committed to GT and then they fired the HC and fired the RB coach midseason who also recruited him to GT who was a former HS coach in Cincinnati, so it was kind of a bummer for him. He played in only five games last year before getting shut down. When I saw he was still not quite 100% yet back in April and it also snowed at that freaking camp!

Anyway, this is a really interesting offer because he is like Alvon Isaac, an all-purpose RB who can play in space. If you take him and he returns to form he could be a steal. My only question would be, is he better than what you can find down the interstate or turnpike in Florida?


 
  • Like
Reactions: DJBulls and OmniscientBull
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

NormalBull

New Hoops Offer

Replies
3
Views
185
The Bullpen
usf94
usf94
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Bulls Scoop 6/3

Replies
11
Views
922
The Bullpen
ChiTownBull1
ChiTownBull1
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Bulls Scoop: USF OV weekend recaps and updates on top targets 6/23

Replies
39
Views
798
The Bullpen
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL A transfer to keep an eye on

Replies
11
Views
530
The Bullpen
bullpride9
bullpride9
LakeBull

Howdy, Go Bulls!

Replies
0
Views
127
The Bullpen
LakeBull
LakeBull
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back