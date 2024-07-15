I thought it would be interesting to dive into some of the numbers of the projected starters for the upcoming season per PFF and even look back at how the Bulls stacked up in the overall ratings on offense and defense using PFF.



As a reminder with PFF 60 is considered average so anything above that is good. I've bolded in the most interesting performers from a grade perspective.



USF made huge leaps in season one under Alex Golesh on offense, defensively it was an adventure on the back end of the defense as they were very thin thanks to poor recruiting and player development by the previous staff. The D-line when healthy and the LB play when healthy was actually pretty good. Almost the entire secondary was overhauled in the offseason.



USF had the 105th ranked offense per PFF with a 67.1 PFF score, the 56th rushing offense at 86.2 and the 72nd ranked passing offense grade of 67.3. The reason why they were 67.1 overall was poor pass/run blocking and average receiving grades.



USF was actually higher up in PFF offensive grades in 2022 because the O-line was better which exposed kind of a weird aspect of the PFF grading system.



Here is a look at the overall grade

QB- Byrum Brown 75.0

RB- Nay'Quan Wright 75.9

WR- Michael Brown Stephens 67.5

WR- Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen 66.5 PFF in six games at Purdue

SLT- Sean Atkins 78.9

TE- Weston Wolff 46.1

LT- R.J. Perry 41.5

LG- Andrew Kilfoyl 52.3

C- Mike Lofton 50.6

RG- Zane Herring 63.9

RT- Derek Bowman 56.5



The skill numbers are good, the O-line is still a rebuilding situation. Losing Donovan Jennings hurts with this group.



DE- Jason Vaughn 76.2

NT- Doug Blue Eli 62.6

DT- Rashad Cheney 66.7

RE- D.J. Harris 60.6

MLB- Mac Harris 65.4

WLB- Jhalyn Shuler 76.1

NB- D'Marco Augustin 73.3 at Youngstown State

CB- Aamaris Brown 68.1

CB- Brent Austin 73.3 at JMU

S- Logan Berryhill 56.3

S- Kajuan Banks 67.0 at South Carolina