Russ Wood
Taurus
Staff
-
- Oct 12, 2011
-
- 17,744
-
- 9,109
-
- 113
As expected the visit is going well. Kevin Knox Sr. didn't have much time to talk but he gave high marks to the USF staff for its hospitality.
"They spent the whole time with us. I mean we've been everywhere. Like, there's not a minute that we haven't spent together. This was different. They [USF] went overboard with this one," Knox Sr. said.
Putting together an itinerary for an official visit during the season when you have two-days to prepare for an opponent requires extra detailed planning than a weekend visit in September or October.
Karter Knox and his parents will attend tonight's game against Maine then attend a post game meal with the coaching staff. The visit will officially end when the dinner concludes.
"They spent the whole time with us. I mean we've been everywhere. Like, there's not a minute that we haven't spent together. This was different. They [USF] went overboard with this one," Knox Sr. said.
Putting together an itinerary for an official visit during the season when you have two-days to prepare for an opponent requires extra detailed planning than a weekend visit in September or October.
Karter Knox and his parents will attend tonight's game against Maine then attend a post game meal with the coaching staff. The visit will officially end when the dinner concludes.