HOOPS RECRUITING USF in pursuit of 5️⃣⭐ wing

Russ Wood

Russ Wood

Taurus
Staff
Oct 12, 2011
17,744
9,109
113
Amir Abdur-Rahim has let consensus five-star Karter Knox know that he is going to recruit him to USF hard.

USF offered Knox, the No. 10 ranked overall prospect in the 2024 class, on June 16, 2022 and Abdur-Rahim made it known to the 6-foot-6 wing that the offer by the previous Bulls staff still stands.


"He's been talking to Karter and he likes Karter and Karter likes the new coach. Don't think that Karter isn't watching closely how Amir treats his brother," Kevin Knox I told BullsInsider.com.

To people who will think the Kobe Knox recruitment was to help get deeper in the mix with Karter, his father had this to say, "It's not about Karter Knox. Think about it, he needs to win now. I mean, he just signed a contract. But still, you want to win now. And like he said [about Kobe], your film and the percentages in what you did you allow us to win now."

USF will be battling with some heavy hitters to get a commitment from Karter Knox. Kentucky (Calipari made a school visit last month), Louisville, Kansas and Arkansas are heavy in the mix as are several other programs including Florida State, his parents' alma mater.

Could USF be a long-shot to land Karter Knox? Maybe, but it's not completely outside the realm of possibility.
 
