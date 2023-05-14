ADVERTISEMENT

HOOPS RECRUITING What I'm hearing on Jayden Reid post USF visit

Russ Wood

Russ Wood

Taurus
Staff
Oct 12, 2011
17,744
9,109
113
Jayden Reid has wrapped up his official visit to South Florida and is back home. He previously told us that he would also visit Seattle but at this point he has not confirmed, to us, that any other visits are scheduled.

SMU appears to be out. The only other schools Reid has visited are VCU (old staff) and Tulane. The Green Wave got a commitment from St. John's transfer point guard Kolby King last month.

A dead period begins May 18 and lasts until May 26. So, unless Seattle or another school quickly schedules a visit with Reid, he'll have two weeks to think about all the love he received at USF.

I would guess that Reid will announce within a week's time unless another visit is scheduled or another school gets involved. I don't think Seattle is a major threat, but you never know.

I'll report more as I gather it.
 
Reactions: USFGrad2015, usf94, Bullish18 and 5 others
