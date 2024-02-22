From usfTAMPA, Fla. (February 21, 2024) – The University of South Florida men’s basketball team took to the road for an American Athletic Conference contest with UTSA on Wednesday. Selton Miguel led the Bulls with a game-high 17 points as USF defeated UTSA 66-61.With the win, USF improved to 20-5 overall and 13-1 in AAC play, while UTSA fell to 8-19 overall and 2-12 in conference games. The 12-game winning streak is tied for the second-longest active streak in the NCAA.The Bulls extended their winning streak to 12 conference games, extending the longest streak in program history. The 13 wins in conference play are the most in program history, surpassing the 12 wins in the Big East in 2011-12. The 12-game winning streak ties the longest winning streak in program history. The Bulls had a 12-game streak set during the 1980-81 season. For the sixth time in program history, USF has won 20 games in a season.The game opened as a back-and-forth battle that saw a tie game, 5-5, at the first media timeout with 16 minutes left in the opening stanza. Corey Walker Jr. produced a dunk off a set play.South Florida added a 13-7 run and extended its lead to 18-12 with just under 10 minutes left in the half. Kasean Pryor capped off the run with a slam dunk in transition.The Bulls outscored the Roadrunners 6-3 and extended their lead to 24-15 with just under eight minutes left in the first half. UTSA went on a 6-4 run, where Isaiah Wyatt knocked down two 3-pointers for the Roadrunners. UTSA cut the USF lead to 28-21. The Roadrunners ended the half on a 9-4 run, but the Bulls took a 32-30 lead into the half.The Bulls outscored the Roadrunners 8-7 to open the second half and extended their lead to 40-37 with 16:28left in regulation. UTSA outscored USF 5-3 over the next five minutes of play, but South Florida held a 43-42 lead with just over 11 minutes left on the clock.Pryor finished a 5-4 run with an emphatic slam off a Youngblood pass. The Bulls held a 48-46 lead with 7:44left in regulation.UTSA went on an 11-6 run and claimed a 57-54 lead with 4:00 left to play. The Bulls outscored the Roadrunners 4-2 over the next 2:20 of play and cut the deficit to 59-58. USF held UTSA to just one field goal over the final 1:39 of play and scored eight to claim a 66-61 victory. The Bulls held the Roadrunners to just two points over the final 3:05 of play.Miguel posted a game-high 17 points, his 21st game of the season in double figures. He added six rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Pryor recorded his ninth double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds. He added four assists, two blocks, and one steal. Youngblood finished with 15 points, two rebounds, and two blocks. Brandon Stroud notched a game-high four steals to go along with seven rebounds, five points, and two assists.The USF bench outscored the UTSA bench 35-24. The Bulls dominated down low as they outscored the Roadrunners in the paint 36-16. South Florida had the advantage in fastbreak points 23-15.Christian Tucker led UTSA with 15 points, six assists, two rebounds and one steal. Chandler Cuthrell posted a double-double with 10 rebounds and 10 points. Carlton Linguard Jr. closed out the double-digit scorers with 10 points.· The Bulls extended their winning streak to 12 conference games, extending the longest streak in program history.· The 13 wins in conference play are the most in program history, surpassing the 12 wins in the Big East in 2011-12.· The 12-game winning streak ties the longest winning streak in program history. The Bulls had a 12-game streak set during the 1980-81 season.· For the sixth time in program history, USF has won 20 games in a season. The first time since the 2018-19 season.· The 12-game winning streak is tied for the second-longest active streak in the NCAA.· Selton Miguel posted a game-high 17 points, his 21st game of the season in double figures. He added six rebounds, two assists, and one steal.· Kasean Pryor recorded his ninth double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds. He added four assists, two blocks, and one steal.· Chris Youngblood finished with 15 points, two rebounds, and two blocks. It was his 20th game in double figures.The Bulls return to the friendly confines of the Yuengling Center on Sunday, Feb. 25. South Florida and SMU are scheduled for a noon tip on ESPN2.