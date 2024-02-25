USF Release









TAMPA, Fla. (February 25, 2024) – The University of South Florida men’s basketball team returned to the friendly confines of the Yuengling Center on Sunday against SMU. The Bulls honor the legacy of Arthur Jones as part of our Equality and Inclusion game. Kasean Pryor recorded a game-high 19 points as USF defeated SMU 79-68.







With the win, USF improved to 21-5 overall and 14-1 in AAC play, while SMU fell to 19-9 overall and 10-5 in conference games. The 13-game winning streak is the second-longest active streak in the NCAA.







The Bulls extended their winning streak to 13 conference games, extending the longest streak in program history. The 14 wins in conference play are the most in program history, surpassing the 12 wins in the Big East in 2011-12. The 13-game winning streak is the longest winning streak in program history, surpassing a 12-game streak set during the 1980-81 season. The back-to-back sellouts mark a first in program history. It is just the second time in program history that there were two sellouts in the same season.







The Bulls opened the game 3-of-5 from 3-point range and started the contest with an 11-5 run. Kobe Knox, Kasean Pryor, and Jose Placer each knocked down a 3-pointer. Placer’s 3-pointer came from the USF logo.







Both teams went on a dry spell over the next four minutes of play, but the Bulls held an 11-7 lead with 11:50 left in the opening stanza. The defense continued to pick up as both teams combined for nine points, but South Florida continued to lead 15-13.







The offense picked up as both teams notched 10 points each. The Bulls held a 25-23 edge with 2:44 left until the break. USF outscored SMU 9-3 to close out the half. South Florida capitalized on chances at the free-throw line and took a 34-26 lead into the break. The Bulls were a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the first half.







Youngblood scored seven of the nine USF points to start the second half. The Bulls extended their lead to 43-33 at the first media timeout of the second half. The two sides tallied 10 points each as USF kept a 10-point lead 53-43. Sam Hines Jr. sent the game to a media timeout with a huge block.







The Mustangs outscored the Bulls 8-5 over the next three minutes of play. During the stretch, Pryor scored all five points as South Florida held a 58-51 lead with 8:22 left on the clock. Knox knocked down another 3-pointer as USF extended its lead to 61-53 with just over six minutes left in regulation.







South Florida picked up the intensity on the defensive end and held SMU without a basket for 3:20 of play. The Bulls extended its lead to 68-53 with a 7-2 run. The Mustangs closed out the game by outscoring the Bulls 13-11, but an emphatic slam by Miguel sealed a 79-68 victory.







Pryor recorded his 13th game in double figures with a game-high 19 points, while shooting a perfect 1.000 percent from the field, 6-for-6. He finished one rebound shy of a double-double, with nine boards. He added an assist and a steal. Miguel finished with 18 points, his 22nd game in double digits. He chipped in with two rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block. Youngblood closed out the double-digit scorers with 12 points, his 21st game with double figures. He added a game-high five assists and three rebounds.







The USF bench was strong once again and outscored the SMU bench 51-28. The Bulls held an 11-1 advantage on fastbreak points. The USF defense held SMU to 33.8 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from 3-point range, both well below the season averages for the Mustangs.







Ricardo Wright led the Mustangs with 16 points. He added two rebounds and one assist. Samuell Williamson finished with 12 points seven rebounds, and a game-high four steals. Tyreek Smith and Zhuric Phelps both finished with 11 points. Smith had five rebounds and two steals. Phelps tied for a game-high nine rebounds to go along with two assists and a steal.







Notables



· The Bulls extended their winning streak to 13 conference games, extending the longest streak in program history.



· The 14 wins in conference play are the most in program history, surpassing the 12 wins in the Big East in 2011-12.



· The 13-game winning streak is the longest winning streak in program history, surpassing a 12-game streak set during the 1980-81 season.



· The 13-game winning streak is the second-longest active streak in the NCAA.



· The back-to-back sellouts mark a first in program history. It is just the second time in program history that there were two sellouts in the same season.



· Kasean Pryor recorded his 13th game in double figures with a game-high 19 points, while shooting a perfect 1.000 percent from the field, 6-for-6. He finished one rebound shy of a double-double, with nine boards. He added an assist and a steal.



· Selton Miguel finished with 18 points, his 22nd game in double digits. He chipped in with two rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block.



· Chris Youngblood closed out the double-digit scorers with 12 points, his 21st game with double figures. He added a game-high five assists and three rebounds.







Next Up



South Florida makes a trip back to North Carolina on Saturday, March 2, for a contest against Charlotte. The Bulls and 49ers are slated for a 4 p.m. tip on ESPN+.