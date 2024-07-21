I purchased the game on Thursday and have been playing around with USF. Here are some thoughts.



I thought the offense is pretty similar to a lot of the stuff they run and you can use tempo and all the stuff that Golesh and his staff like to do.



On the QB room, Byrum Brown is an 84 overall out of 100 (if you don't know the game ranking system) and USF has a very highly rated offense overall. Izzy Carter is the #2 by default though he has the same rating as Bryce Archie (73) and Marcelis Tate is on the team as well



What's interesting to me is the RB room because there is no Nay'quan Wright. I guess he opted out of the game which players can do and passed up his $600 or whatever it was and a free copy of the game. Ta'Ron Keith the WKU transfer is instead the starting RB at 81 rating, Kelley Joiner is #2 at 79 and K'Wan Powell is RB3. Jaylen Johnson and Alvon Isaac are in the game as well.



At WR Sean Atkins is the top offensive player overall with an 87 rating, Naiem Simmons and Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen are the other two starters and Michael Brown-Stephens plays a lot as well all are in the high 70s, Jaden Alexis and Jeyquan Smith round of the main WRs. Cade Roberts and KeShaun Singleton are not on the roster, but Joshua Cobbs the former Houston/Wyoming WR is.



At TE, former Cincinnati TE Payten Singletary is the top player in that room at 78 and Weston Wolff, Gunnar Greenwald and Jonathan Echols round out the options along with LS Trey Dubuc who they have to list as a position due to a weird EASports thing with snappers.



The OL is pretty suspect in the game which could be a problem or a strength this upcoming season depending on health and other factors. RJ Perry is the starting LT in the game, he is backed up by CPU generated players (never a good sign). Cole Skinner is starting at LG at just a 71 which is BAD, Kilfoyl is his backup and James Jenkins behind him. Mike Lofton (75) and Cole Best are the two centers. Zane Herring is the RG with the highest OL grade 80 and is backed up by Deonte Bowie. At RT you have Derek Bowman, Junior Uzebu and Nikola Milovac.



On the defensive side, Jason Vaughn is one end at a 77 with Michael Williams II as his backup and then a CPU guy and Dinellson Exume. At the other end you have D.J. Harris, JUCO Jaylen Pettus, Bernard Gooden, Chenellson Exume and Ashton Mosley.



Inside the ratings are better with Rashad Cheney having an 80, Doug Blue-Eli at 79 and Immanuel Hickman at 78 and Decarius Hawthorne at 77. Jacquez Williams is the other DT at 72.



Freshman Zavier Hamilton is the placeholder at LOLB (SAM) which they don't use but have to have a person there for the game. At MIKE they have Mac Harris at 77 and DJ Gordon IV just behind him and a really highly rated CPU generated player followed by Rodney Hill. At the weakside backer they have Jhalyn Shuler, Jamie Pettway and another CPU generated dude.



They have a shit ton of CBs, Aamaris Brown at 84 leads the group, Tavin Ward at 77 is 2 and De'Shawn Rucker is third at 76, Brent Austin, a CPU generated dude, Jarvis Lee, another CPU guy, Ben Knox and two more CPU guys.



The FS is Kajuan Banks at 75, Logan Berryhill also is at 75, D'Marco Augustin is at 74 and more CPU generated dudes. The SS is Jaelen Stokes with a CPU generated backup and then Tawfiq Byard.



They've got John Cannon kicking and Nico Gramatica in the game as the backup K and Andrew Stokes as the punter.



The offense is fun to play with the defense is hard as shit and the game play should be better, it is not an A, but it is probably a B game and USF is pretty well represented.