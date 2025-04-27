It was a bummer that Byrum Brown didn't play but a lot of coaches I know are holding back guys or giving their top guys a series or two.



I thought that Bryce Archie looked about the same as he usually does to me, hot and cold and too stationary for the offense IMO.



Archie was 11-18 with 97 yards passing and sat out the second half. His group scored on the final drive of the first half on a 47-yard Nico Gramatica FG.



Marcelis Tate and Locklan Hewlett split the 2nd team offense in the first half and then took turns alternating with the ones and the twos in the second half. Hewlett was QB2 behind Archie and had a much better day than Tate.



Tate was 4-8 passing for 40 yards with one interception and the offense never scored with him at the helm. They did miss a 42-yard FG by the backup kicker Zouagui.



Hewlett was 13/14 passing for 150-200 yards (the stats are messed up and gave Brandon Winton negative 43 yards throwing off Hewlett's stats completely) with 3 touchdowns and he ran for 20 yards on eight carries that likely would've been more had they been live. The offense scored on his first drive, second drive and then missed a FG on another drive and scored the only other TD in the 4th QT on a long pass to Winton.



The RB stuff was hard to judge with Cartevious Norton out and no K'Wan Powell either. Alvon Isaac had a couple of nice runs and Nykahi Davenport looked pretty good. Davenport led all the rushers with almost 60 yards on eight carries.



WRs wise, Winton looked good, JeyQuan Smith looked good, Chas Nimrod despite a terrible drop that cost Archie a touchdown on the opening drive played well. They got Jonathan Echols involved as well. Joshua Porter is interesting to me in the slot. The TEs didn't get a ton to do in this one other than a couple of designed pass plays.



The OL looks much bigger to me than it has the last two years. The run blocking was solid enough and the pass pro was mostly fine.



Defensively I thought they looked pretty good. They are kind of still on the smaller side upfront but it seems like some of that is by design with how they line guys up and attack the gaps. The defense had like eight sacks. Josh Celiscar looked good.



The LBs were removing around well, Gavin Leach led the Green team with six tackles and a sack. Amer Amer had a good scrimmage as well with a sack.



James Chenault looked very good at CB and Fred Gaskin always flashes to me in the secondary. I thought Tavin Ward did a good job of leading the DBs when he was out there and he made a couple of nice plays and Jaleen Stokes had a really nice interception. Jonas Duclona also caught my eye and had a nice PBU in the end zone on a pass.



I was a little bummed at how Luke Goater punted the ball, it was windy as hell and maybe AG told him to do some specific spots on the field or something. I didn't bother asking about that.



Nico Gramatica was good the other kicker had a rough day and even missed the walk-off FG and they had to do it again to end the scrimmage and hit the second one.



This was my interpretation of the depth chart today keep in mind I was on the field and trying to take notes from the field vantage so I could be off on a couple of spots.

Offense:

QB- Archie, Hewlett, Tate

RB- Davenport, Isaac, Jaylen Johnson

WR- Chas Nimrod, Brandon Winton, Kory Pettigrew, Cade Roberts (I legit forgot he was on the team)

WR- Keshaun Singleton, JeyQuan Smith, Arkese Parks or Jeremiah Koger

SLT- Joey Porter, Winton (he played both), Christian Helms

TE- Weston Wolff or Wyatt Sullivan, Evan Dangler

LT- Derek Bowman, James Jenkins or TJ Lawrence

LG- Thomas Shrader, Khalil Walker

C- Tyreek Major, Khalil Collins

RG- Jack Wilty, Teriyan Morman

RT- Conor McLaughlin, Braden Carter



They had a bunch of OLs out. Gerrick Gordon was on one of those scooter things.



Defense:

DE- DJ Harris, Ira Singleton, Eli Jones

DT- Jahari Grant, Dinellson Exume

DT- Josh Celiscar, Ryan Jenkins

*DE- Levi Smiley, Brooks Williams

BB- Rico Watson, Ashton Mosley

LB- Rodney Hill, Devon Byrd, Greg Otten

LB- Amer Amer, Gavin Leach, Ryan Johnson

NB- Jarvis Lee, Kajuan Banks, George Brown IV

FS- Tavin Ward, Jabari Smith or Jermaine Dalias, Victor Zidor

SS- Boogsie Silvera, Jaleen Stokes, Fred Gaskin

CB- James Chenault, Jonasa Duclona

CB- Ben Knox, Daron Jean



*sub package when they played straight up 4-man fronts



They had multiple starters I didn't see play on D out with injuries and some depth guys.



I got to chat with AG privately for a few minutes. He is also not loving the spring portal window like every other coach I know. It is a real grind on the head coaches and all of their staff. Everyone I talked to was a little burned and crispy after the last month plus the winter/end of the season bit. They have a couple of kids in on visits including the one I mentioned earlier.