Orlando said they had a good summer and Geo (George Courides) and his staff get a lot of credit for gains, body comps are good and I'm excited to get going.



On newcomers standing out, we got a couple of CBs we feel good about, James Chenault and Deylen Platt and other DBs Freddy (Gaskin) is here and Lex Long , a handful of guys we are excited about and to watch to work with to see where they are at. This is their first time going through the whole thing, they have to be patient with guys, but they will look at them early in camp and see if they can win with them.



On the portal, they've done a good job in the portal and I feel like we hit on every one of them. Most of them were in the ones or twos by the end of spring and get into the summertime and it was the same way we should have some incredible competition and that is a great way to motivate, having someone come in who can take their job and that is what we have now in comparison since last year.



He was asked about Byrum Brown and he said you really see the maturity from him and how much has has grown not just schematically but with everything put on him. Everyone in the building, he has to be buttoned up 24/7 and there is a movement to bring the team together. I talk to him and the DC is trying to stop you, I don't see it that way, he represents me and everyone else in the building. He can impact the whole building and he is a great football player, but he is an incredible human being and he can bring people together and I'm going to continue to ask him to do that. I know he will throw TDs on us and run, but also getting into a defensive huddle and tell the guys to compete their tail off. From the time I've been around him, I'd run through a wall for him and he is everything you want from a big time QB.



On defensive leaders, Rashad Cheney is the guy and he has been through it. I just feel like he is one of your go-to guys and he is an older guy who understands how it should be played and he is real tough not phony tough, he knows how the game should be played. There are a handful of other guys as we continue to grow. As AG talked about we are past the point of teaching everybody everything and teaching, it was fast last year and fast figuring out what we have, now we know what we have and we have to get the guys to the next level. We can't think about what is the best in this building, we have to think about being the best in the country and we have to process that way and work that way. Now things are slowing down and Geo and his staff have our guys bigger, faster and stronger and the whole building to the admin, we have to think that way and we will have big results.