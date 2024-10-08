From talking to people at Memphis and USF it seems like no one knows what will happen with the storm. Right now they are serious doubts about the game being played on Friday. The Bucs are in NOLA. The Bulls may not be able to practice much before the game due to the weather so it will be interesting to see what happens.



Ironically one of the best wins under Charlie Strong came under similar circumstances against Illinois in 2017 47-23 when the Bulls had basically just a walk-through before the game due to Hurricane Irma. UCF canceled their game against GT because of the pending storm (rumor was also they wanted to avoid Paul Johnson's option team as the storm did nothing in Orlando).



Everyone is hoping for the best and preparing for the worst. So far there has been no discussions I've heard of moving the game to Memphis or a different location, but stay tuned as you never know when that could change.



Memphis would normally fly in on Thursday afternoon for a Friday game, but that is dependent on both the Tampa airport being open again in time and the hotels being open and functioning along with anything else.