There is a very cool sense of excitement right now and I'm excited to go coach football and I couldn't sleep last night because I get to coach football. No more watchlist. I'm excited to have all 3 coordinators back and everyone knows the standards and it is our job to uphold the standards.



There are expectations now after last year and we've put South Florida back in the conversation. The hardest part is living up to living up to expectations. Nothing else matters outside of our room and we have to focus on our process day-to-day.



We are going to talk about tonight as a what does success look like. It is about being the best version of us and this is year two and this is the next step in that process. I'm not diminishing expectations, but this is a process. We aren't just building a team, we have a very solid team coming back, but we want to build something sustainable and something that is special year in and year out and we need to perform year to year and we couldn't do that week to week last year.



We brought back a QB room that is back and we are good there.



We attacked getting better in the secondary and we did that. We needed to get better on the D-line and we attacked and that at LB.



We returned a bunch of OL and we need to find the first five and the next three up and replace Donovan Jennings at OT who is fighting for a NFL job.



At RB we have a ton of depth and we added Ta'ron Keith who added some depth there.



At TE we needed to get older and we needed to add there, plus we have Jonathan Echols who will have his first practice after missing spring.



at WR we have a lot of depth last year was a Chinese fire drill that impacted Byrum with injuries, we need to stay healthy there.



The specialists, the punting situation we feel good about Stokes and it is John Cannon's job to lose at PK, but he has two guys pushing him and the LS situation and those guys are competing.



I'm excited but we have to stay healthy and we spent a lot of money on science and working on player loads and we need to stay healthy and hopefully we will. Our S&C, nutrition staff did an amazing job, we did a good job of looking good but now we have to go and play and I'm as energized to coach football