Obviously, Amir has the attention of a lot of schools with his performance this year.

Jobs in the Southeast are where you are most likely to see his name pop up.

Vanderbilt just opened as they fired Stackhouse.

FSU remains a strong possibility to open now that they've been eliminated and are unlikely to go to the NIT as well.

Clemson is a weird one as Brad Brownell continues to dance the line of should get fired with doing okay.

FSU is the job that a lot of hoops insiders expect to go to another minority coach and there is a lot of interest in Amir from people around that program. Does that mean their AD will go that way or Amir would be interested? I don't honestly know at this point. FSU is also spending like crazy on football and really pushing that hard, so do they have the willingness or desire to push chips in on hoops too from a resources standpoint? I don't think they do and if I am Amir that would give me at least pause.

Big jobs open right now: Louisville, West Virginia, DePaul, Washington, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, and Vanderbilt

In the league, Rice is now open and UTSA is now open as well.

Updated to reflect Steve Henson's firing
 
