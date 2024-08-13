Kelly Quinlan
This is a bit of a quiet time with the dead period and both college football and HS football in camp mode.
USF did send out some new 2025 offers that are serious
Both are priority targets for the 2025 class now. USF has Chase Garnett in the class already, but they want more at the RB position and so far have not been able to flip Newton (Ga.) RB Zion Johnson, so I assume that factored into the decision to expand their search in this case westward.
Some dominoes fell that are keeping Poret's recruitment interesting. He visited FSU before the dead period and they sent him a written offer as well, but he is still committed to USF. The Noles just lost out on their top OT target Josh Petty to Georgia Tech yesterday, but they also went in on Seminole Ridge OT Daniel Pierre Louis and he seems to be their top OT target now. Not sure what will happen there, Poret has been very quiet and doesn't like to talk so that could be a good thing for USF in the long run.
Jayden Bradley (Rock Hill- Frisco, TX) dropped his Top 6 last week including USF who has made a strong push. He is versatile and can play multiple spots but is projected as a safety by most people who have watched him. He is originally from Florida, the Pensacola area.
The other elephant in the room or big bull in the room is what USF will do regarding the 105 cap. Right now they can plan to have 105 kids on scholarship if they want to next year. Everyone in the FBS has that option, but most schools are trying to figure it out because, before NIL that can be $150-250k a kid for 20 additional spots and are you going to pay for the #3 kicker and the #3 long snapper and #3 punter and 18th OL, that doesn't make a ton of sense. What I'm hearing is most schools are looking at a hybrid model or even partial ships for some in-state kids and still focusing on 85-90 spots being scholarship-based. My sources indicate most schools including USF are still wrestling with how this will look and I think it will won't change recruiting a lot because no one wants to be the 8th OL in UGA or BAMA's class if they are going to 105. That is just stupid and even kids are smart enough to know you don't want to be that guy and you are better off at USF or in the ACC or Big 12 than being 4-5th string at one of the top 15 schools in the country.
