ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Bull Scoop 8/26

Kelly Quinlan

Kelly Quinlan

Moderator
Moderator
Jul 10, 2006
39,544
9,415
113
43
East Cobb
I figured it was time for an update on some key targets. The last few weeks have been the dead period blues for recruiting


He pushed back his announcement to September. He wants to do it a game with some media coverage. I still feel good about the Bulls landing him and nothing has changed with his recruitment, he just decided to wait to announce.


USF leads for the Exume twins, Marshall is #2 and the Herd are getting an OV this fall, but my sources say it is too far from home and the really are most likely going to end up in Tampa unless something crazy happens like Miami wants them both.


The Bulls continue to go after Rigby and there was some smoke about a decommitment from Purdue coming, but that has not happened yet. This will be a fight up to NSD in December.

Things will pick back up at the end of next week as the season starts with recruiting as the dead period ends.
 
  • Like
Reactions: DJBulls, MattJackson7, bullpride9 and 1 other person
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL Bulls Scoop 4/1 Spring Updates and more

Replies
34
Views
2K
The Bullpen
USFMike
U
Kelly Quinlan

Bulls Scoop 12/19 pre-NSD edition

Replies
42
Views
1K
The Bullpen
ChiTownBull1
ChiTownBull1
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Bull Scoop 10/26

Replies
20
Views
755
The Bullpen
S.Kurian
S.Kurian
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL RECRUITING USF Football Extends The AAC’s Highest-Ranked Class to 35 Members on First Day of NCAA Late Signing Period

Replies
0
Views
535
The Bullpen
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL Limited Number of Free Tickets To The USF Football Spring Game Will Be Available Starting April 8

Replies
10
Views
2K
The Bullpen
USF_EGB
U
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today