Kelly Quinlan
Jul 10, 2006
- 39,550
- 9,424
- 113
- 43
OL target Braeden Carter will be in town for an OV, this is turning into a quick romance after an unofficial visit and offer last weekend.
USF made a push for CB Andrew Brinson and things will get interesting as the DC at Oregon State got the job, but the HC is now at Michigan State and both are still recruiting him. USF tried to get him on campus this week. No one knows why he wants to leave Florida either. It's kind of a weird deal that he went as far as he could away from here.
New offers out recent:
2025 QB Grady Adamson from Oklahoma on Wednesday.
2025 OL Taren Hendrick from Columbia, MO.
Some portal guys to keep an eye on
Indiana WR Donaven McCullen who is a converted QB.
New Mexico OL Collin James starting center and an excellent pass blocker
Southern Miss OL Gerquan Scott who has starting experience at LG and C solid both as a run blocker and pass blocker, 4-year starter
UTEP OL Justin Mayers starting LG for UTEP the last two years
Texas Tech OL Landon Peterson starting RG last year for the Red Raiders, only played in two games this season.
Iowa State TE Deshawn Hanika backup TE who played 294 snaps this year 17 catches on 26 targets with 4 TDs.
