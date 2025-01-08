​

American Athletic Conference Commissioner Tim Pernetti has announced plans to honor the legacy of the late Amir Abdur-Rahim, the head men's basketball coach at the University of South Florida who passed away in October.Abdur-Rahim has been named Honorary 2024-25 American Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year. His family will join Commissioner Pernetti at South Florida’s February 6 home game against Temple for the presentation of the award. The American will also donate $15,000 - the amount of Abdur-Rahim’s contracted bonus for winning the Coach of the Year honor - to the Future Foundation, a nonprofit organization that was close to Abdur-Rahim and his family’s hearts.The American will also honor Abdur-Rahim by permanently naming another postseason men's basketball honor in his name. The Amir Abdur-Rahim Sportsmanship Award will be presented annually to the men’s basketball student-athlete who, as determined by the league's head coaches, best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship, fair play and leadership.“Coach Amir had a positive and lasting impact on the young men he coached, the South Florida community, the game of basketball and the American Athletic Conference,” said Pernetti. “We are so proud to name him Honorary Coach of the Year this season and to support the Future Foundation, which is so important to the Abdur-Rahim family. The Amir Abdur-Rahim Sportsmanship Award will ensure his legacy, forever, by recognizing student-athletes who exemplify the traits that made Amir so special.”“We are deeply grateful to Commissioner Pernetti and the American Athletic Conference for this heartfelt and meaningful tribute to Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim,” said USF Athletics Vice President for Athletics Michael Kelly. “Coach Amir's passion for mentoring student-athletes, his unwavering commitment to excellence, and his kindness and integrity left a lasting impact on USF and our community. He didn’t just connect with those of us at USF — he united the entire Tampa Bay community and will always be a true inspiration to us all. Naming him Honorary Coach of the Year and establishing the Amir Abdur-Rahim Sportsmanship Award are fitting ways to celebrate his legacy and ensure his values continue to inspire future generations.”