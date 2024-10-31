Kelly Quinlan
Four Bulls produced double-digit points in Wednesday’s 94-51 victory against Edward Waters
TAMPA, Fla. (October 30, 2024) – Bulls Nation got its first look at the 2024-25 University of South Florida men’s basketball team on Wednesday during an exhibition with Edward Waters. The Bulls won the exhibition 94-51.
South Florida finished the night with four guys in double figures. CJ Brown led the way with a game-high 15 points. He added six rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Jayden Reid recorded a 13-point game and forced a team-high three steals. Quincy Ademokoya and Jimmie Williams both finished with 11 points. Williams brought down a team-high seven rebounds and dished out a game-high eight assists. He added a steal. Ademokoya chipped in with five rebounds.
The Bulls knocked down ten 3-pointers as a unit and finished the night shooting 32.3 percent from long range. Seven different players made a 3-pointer. The USF bench proved to be strong and outscored the EWU bench 54-18.
The South Florida defense held Edward Waters to 27.1 percent from the field and 11.8 percent from 3-point range. The Bulls finished the contest with six blocks, three of those came from Jamille Reynolds.
Up Next
The 2024-25 season opener will be on Monday, November 4, in Jacksonville. South Florida will play Florida on the SEC Network at 8:30 p.m.
Remembering Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim
A public celebration of life for Amir Abdur-Rahim will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at the Yuengling Center. The event will begin at 11 a.m. A tribute website has been set up where fans and supporters can share memories and notes with the family. Anyone wanting to honor his memory should consider donating to the Future Foundation, a non-profit organization that held a special place in his heart.
