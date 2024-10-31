ADVERTISEMENT

HOOPS South Florida Dominates Edward Waters in Exhibition

Kelly Quinlan

Kelly Quinlan

Moderator
Moderator
Jul 10, 2006
40,419
10,855
113
43
East Cobb
Four Bulls produced double-digit points in Wednesday’s 94-51 victory against Edward Waters

TAMPA, Fla. (October 30, 2024) – Bulls Nation got its first look at the 2024-25 University of South Florida men’s basketball team on Wednesday during an exhibition with Edward Waters. The Bulls won the exhibition 94-51.

South Florida finished the night with four guys in double figures. CJ Brown led the way with a game-high 15 points. He added six rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Jayden Reid recorded a 13-point game and forced a team-high three steals. Quincy Ademokoya and Jimmie Williams both finished with 11 points. Williams brought down a team-high seven rebounds and dished out a game-high eight assists. He added a steal. Ademokoya chipped in with five rebounds.

The Bulls knocked down ten 3-pointers as a unit and finished the night shooting 32.3 percent from long range. Seven different players made a 3-pointer. The USF bench proved to be strong and outscored the EWU bench 54-18.

The South Florida defense held Edward Waters to 27.1 percent from the field and 11.8 percent from 3-point range. The Bulls finished the contest with six blocks, three of those came from Jamille Reynolds.


Up Next

The 2024-25 season opener will be on Monday, November 4, in Jacksonville. South Florida will play Florida on the SEC Network at 8:30 p.m.

Remembering Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim

A public celebration of life for Amir Abdur-Rahim will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at the Yuengling Center. The event will begin at 11 a.m. A tribute website has been set up where fans and supporters can share memories and notes with the family. Anyone wanting to honor his memory should consider donating to the Future Foundation, a non-profit organization that held a special place in his heart.
 
  • Like
Reactions: ChiTownBull1
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kelly Quinlan

HOOPS South Florida Men’s Basketball Announces Historic Ticket Sales

Replies
8
Views
1K
The Bullpen
USF_Bullsharks
U
Kelly Quinlan

South Florida Beach Volleyball Announces 2024 Exhibition Schedule

Replies
0
Views
585
The Bullpen
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan

HOOPS Mens Basketball to be Featured in 14 Nationally Televised Games

Replies
5
Views
4K
The Bullpen
USF_Dave
USF_Dave
Kelly Quinlan

HOOPS South Florida Men’s Basketball Announces 2024-25 Non-Conference Schedule

Replies
0
Views
1K
The Bullpen
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan

University of South Florida to Support Hurricane Relief Efforts During UAB Football Game Saturday

Replies
0
Views
732
The Bullpen
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back