South Florida earned its first-ever win at Wichita State







WICHITA, Kan. (January 6, 2025) – The University of South Florida men’s basketball team opened 2025 with an American Athletic Conference matchup at Wichita State on Monday. The Bulls won for the first time ever in Wichita, defeating the Shockers 91-72. USF led the game from start to finish.







With the win, South Florida improved to 9-6 overall and 2-0 in AAC play. The Bulls have started 2-0 for the first time in program history as a member of the AAC. This is the first time USF has started 2-0 in conference play since 2001-02 in Conference USA.







Jamille Reynolds recorded a career-high 22 points and collected 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double. Jayden Reid produced his ninth game in double figures with 17 points. Kobe Knox recorded his fourth-straight game in double digits with a 15-point performance. It was his ninth game in double figures. Kobe Knox joined B.B. Waldon as the only USF player to average 15 points per game and shoot at least 70.0 percent from the field and 70.0 percent from 3-point range for a four-game span.







The Bulls started the game on fire and shot 63 percent from the field. South Florida outscored Wichita State 16-7. Reid accounted for nine of the USF points, while Reynolds produced a big dunk on a pass from Quincy Ademokoya.







The Bulls outscored the Shockers 7-5 and extended their lead to 23-12 with 11:35 left in the opening stanza. Knox knocked down his first 3-pointer of the game.







Knox started a 12-7 run for USF with a dunk. South Florida held a 35-19 lead with under seven minutes left until the break.







The Shockers outscored the Bulls 7-5 over the next three minutes of play, but USF led 40-26 with 3:55 left in the first half. South Florida closed out the half with an 8-4 run. Reynolds ended the half with an emphatic two-handed slam dunk. The Bulls took a 48-30 lead into the break.







Wichita State opened the second stanza with a 7-0, cutting the South Florida lead to 48-37. The Bulls were unfazed and went on a 7-4 run. South Florida held Wichita State to no field goals during the two minutes. Strong defense led to a CJ Brown dunk in transition.







The Bulls picked up the intensity and outscored the Shockers 13-8 to extend their lead to 68-49 with 11:39 left in regulation. Knox drove into the paint and kicked it out to a wide-open Reid for an easy 3-pointer.







Wichita State cut the South Florida lead to 76-64 after a 15-8 run. After a basket by WSU cut the USF lead to 10, 76-66, the Bulls scored eight unanswered to extend their lead to 84-66. South Florida closed the game by outscoring Wichita State, 7-6, and won 91-72. Reynolds provided a monster slam dunk.







Brown finished the game with nine points and added four rebounds. Reid finished with a game-high five assists, while Brandon Stroud dished out three. Jimmie Williams tallied a game-high four steals. Stroud and Williams both chipped in with seven points.







The South Florida bench outscored the Wichita State bench 34-11. The Bulls' stout defense led to 18 points off turnovers. USF recorded 18 assists and limited WSU to just seven. South Florida finished the game shooting 56.9 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from 3-point range.







Xavier Bell finished with a team-high 19 points for Wichita State. Corey Washington went for 15 points, while Quincy Ballard had 13. Justin Hill closed out the double-digit scorers with 11 points.







Notables



· The Bulls have started 2-0 for the first time in program history as a member of the AAC. It is the first time the USF has started 2-0 conference play since 2001-02 in Conference USA.



· It is the first time that South Florida has won at Wichita State.



· Jamille Reynolds recorded a career-high 22 points and collected 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double.



· Jayden Reid produced his ninth game in double figures with 17 points.



· Kobe Knox recorded his fourth-straight game in double digits with a 15-point performance. It was his ninth game in double figures.



· Kobe Knox joined B.B. Waldon as the only USF player to average 15 points per game and shoot at least 70.0 percent from the field and 70.0 percent from 3-point range for a four-game span.



· Kobe Knox is one of 11 players to average 15 points per game and shoot at least 70.0 percent from the field and 70.0 percent from 3-point range for a four-game span this season in the NCAA.







Up Next



South Florida returns to the road for a matchup with Tulane on Saturday, January 11. The Bulls and the Green Wave are scheduled for a 2 p.m. ET tip on ESPN+.