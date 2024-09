11/4 vs Florida in Jacksonville

11/8 at College of Charleston

11/12 vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff

11/15 vs West Georgia

11/21 vs Portland in Conway, SC (Myrtle Beach Invitational)

11/22 TBA in Conway, SC (Myrtle Beach Invitational)

11/24 TBA in Conway, SC (Myrtle Beach Invitational)

12/3 vs Stetson

12/7 at Loyola Chicago

12/14 at Utah State

12/18 vs Bethune-Cookman

12/21 vs Texas A&M-Commerce

12/28 vs Webber International

AAC play

12/31 vs East Carolina

1/6 at Wichita State

1/11 at Tulane

1/15 vs UAB

1/18 vs Tulsa

1/22 at Charlotte

1/25 at East Carolina

1/28 vs Rice

2/2 at FAU

2/6 vs Temple

2/9 vs Wichita State

2/13 vs Memphis

2/16 at UAB

2/19 at UTSA

2/23 vs North Texas

2/26 at Temple

3/2 vs FAU

3/7 at Memphis