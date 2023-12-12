Kelly Quinlan
TAMPA, Fla. (December 11, 2023) – The University of South Florida men's basketball team returns to the friendly confines of the Yuengling Center on Tuesday, Dec. 12, for a contest with Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Bulls (3-4) and the Golden Lions (4-7) are slated for a 7 p.m. tip on ESPN+.
The Bulls will be doing an annual Holiday Toy Drive before Tuesday’s game. The Toy Drive is sponsored by Metropolitan Ministries. Whether it is a classic toy, a board game, or a cuddly stuffed animal, every contribution counts and will bring a smile to a child’s face. There will be a drop location at all the gates inside the Yuengling Center. If you would like to donate a toy virtually, click here.
Selton Miguel was named to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll after he led South Florida with 20 points in the win against Florida State on Saturday.
Bulls at a Glance
Selton Miguel leads the team with 13.7 points per contest and is second on the team with 4.3 boards per game. He is tied with a team-best 10 steals. He has added 14 assists and one block. Chris Youngblood is second on the squad with 13.0 points per game. He is averaging 2.3 rebounds per game to go along with 11 assists, four steals, and three blocks. He is shooting 86.8 percent from the free-throw line, which is tied for 91st in the country and fourth in the AAC. Jayden Reid leads the team with 29 assists. He is tied for 124th in the NCAA with 4.1 assists per game and is sixth in the AAC. He has an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.90, which is tied 48th in the country, fourth in the conference, and is sixth among NCAA freshmen. He tied for first on the squad with 12 steals and is averaging 3.0 rebounds per game to go along with 6.9 points per contest. Kasean Pryor leads the team with 6.1 rebounds per contest. He averages 6.3 points per game with eight assists, six steals, and three blocks. He is shooting 94.7 percent from the free-throw line, which is tied for 12 the country and the best in the American. As a unit, the Bulls are holding opponents to 30.3 percent from behind the 3-point line, which is tied for 80th in the NCAA and third in the American.
Strong Bench
South Florida’s bench is 14th in the NCAA averaging 34.57 points per contest. For the season, the USF bench has outscored its opponents 242-129. Opposing benches are averaging just 18.42 points per game.
Last Time Out
South Florida put on a dominant performance against Florida State in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic on Saturday, Dec. 9. Selton Miguel led the Bulls with a game-high 20 points as USF took down FSU 88-72. He brought down four rebounds, tied a career-high with two blocks, and dished out two assists. Chris Youngblood posted 18 points for his fourth game in double figures. He added two rebounds and one block. Kasean Pryor collected a team-high 10 rebounds to go along with nine points. He chipped in with two steals, two assists, and one block. Kobe Knox notched a game-high two blocks to go along with nine points, six rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Jose Placer and Jayden Reid each added nine points. Reid finished with a game-high four steals. South Florida never trailed in the game. South Florida shot 52.2 percent from 3-point range on 12-of-23 shooting against the No. 5 ranked Florida State defense. The Seminoles entered the game holding opponents to 25.2 percent from 3-point range. The 12 made 3-pointers are the most by USF since 2022. The Bulls held the Seminoles’ leading scorer Darin Green Jr. to just three points. He entered the game averaging 14.1 points a contest.
Historic Win Against Florida State
The Bulls improved to 13-22 all-time against the Seminoles and improved to 3-4 against FSU in neutral-site games. It was USF’s first win against the ACC since a 68-67 win against Florida State on Nov. 18, 2007. The 16-point margin of victory is the largest against FSU. It is USF’s first win in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic.
History with UAPB
USF and UAPB will meet for the second time on Tuesday. The Bulls won the lone meeting 70-41 on November 5, 2019, in Tampa.
Scouting the Golden Lions
The Golden Lions are led by Kylen Milton who is averaging 19.5 points per game, which is tied for 41st in the NCAA. He is second in the country with 90 free-throw attempts and is tied for seventh with 63 made free throws. He is second on the team with 4.1 rebounds per game to go along with 29 assists, 14 steals, and two blocks. Rashad Williams is second on the squad averaging 18.6 points per game, which is tied for 65th in the country. He is shooting 41.7 percent from 3-point range, which is tied for 51st in the nation. He is fourth in the NCAA with 96 3-point attempts, and he is tied for third in the country with 40 made 3-pointers. His 3.64 3-pointers per game are tied for ninth in the nation. He is averaging 2.3 rebounds with a team-high 41 assists and a team-best 16 steals. Joe French rounds out the double-digit scorers with 15.9 points per game. He is tied for fourth in the NCAA with 88 3-point attempts and is tied for 13th in the country with 33 made 3-pointers. His 3.00 3-pointers per game is tied for 32nd in the country and he is tied for 87th in the nation with a 3-point percentage of 37.5. He is averaging 4.0 rebounds to go along with 19 assists, 11 steals, and one block. Lonnell Martin Jr. is tied for first in the NCAA with a perfect free-throw percentage of 1.000, he is 30-for-30 on the season. He is averaging 9.7 points and has brought down 3.4 rebounds per game. He is second on the team with 31 assists. Robert Lewis leads the team with nine blocked shots. Ismael Plet paces the team with 5.8 rebounds per game.
Tale of the Tape
|USF
Category
UAPB
|71.3
POINTS PER GAME
83.5
|67.9
OPP. POINTS PER GAME
89.3
|.389
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
.436
|.414
OPP. FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
.497
|.284
3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
.380
|.303
OPP. 3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
.345
|.742
FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
.772
|37.9
REBOUNDS PER GAME
33.4
|-1.2
REBOUNDING MARGIN
-7.2
|13.1
ASSISTS PER GAME
15.5
|12.0
TURNOVERS PER GAME
12.2
|3.3
TURNOVER MARGIN
1.8
|8.0
STEALS PER GAME
7.4
|2.7
BLOCKS PER GAME
2.5
Follow Live
Watch: ESPN+
Live Stats: gousfbulls.com
Listen: Bulls Unlimited
Tickets: gousfbulls.com