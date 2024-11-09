



CHARLESTON, S.C. (November 8, 2024) – The University of South Florida men’s basketball team was back on the court for a road game with the College of Charleston on Friday. The Bulls had three players finish in double digits but fell to the Cougars 86-71.







South Florida fell to 0-2 on the season, while the College of Charleston improved to 2-0.







The Bulls got the game's first points on a dunk by Jamille Reynolds.







The Cougars followed with a 6-0 run and took a 6-2 lead into the first media timeout. South Florida was unfazed as Quincy Ademokoya drained a 3-pointer and gave the Bulls a 10-8 lead.







The College of Charleston extended its lead to 29-24, which was the Cougars' largest lead in the first half, with just over three minutes left to play in the half. The Bulls were resilient and battled within one, 33-32, as the game went to the break.







Ademokoya had a team-high 10 points at the half. As a team, South Florida held the College of Charleston to 18.2 percent from 3-point range.







The Cougars opened the second half with an 11-0 run and extended their lead to 44-32. The College of Charleston stretched out its lead to 17, 63-46, with just over nine minutes left in regulation.







The Bulls continued to battle and cut the deficit to 12, 73-61, with 4:34 left on the clock. South Florida never gave up but could not overcome the double-digit deficit. College of Charleston claimed an 86-71 victory.







Ademokoya and Kasen Jennings tied for a team-high 14 points. Ademokoya and Jennings added two rebounds. Jennings dished out a team-high four assists. CJ Brown tallied a career-high 11 points to go along with three rebounds. Brandon Stroud brought down a team-best nine rebounds to go along with six points.







Ante Brzovic, the CAA Preseason Player of the Year, led all scorers with 34 points, with nine rebounds and four assists. CJ Fulton finished with 16 points, while Deywilk Tavarez added 12.







Notables



· Quincy Ademokoya has gone for double-digit points in back-to-back games.



· Kasen Jennings posted back-to-back games with double-digit points.



· CJ Brown produced his first game in double digits.







Up Next



The Bulls are back on the court for the home opener on November 12. South Florida welcomes Arkansas-Pine Bluff for a 7 p.m. tip on ESPN+.