





TAMPA, Fla. (December 16, 2023) – The University of South Florida men’s basketball team was back at the friendly confines of the Yuengling Center on Saturday for a matchup with Loyola Chicago. Selton Miguel led South Florida with a season-best 21 points as the Bulls (5-4) defeated the Ramblers (6-5), 77-64.







Before Saturday’s game, South Florida held a moment of silence for John Roush. He was involved with TEAM IMPACT and became an integral part of our program and will forever be a part of the Bulls Basketball Family. He passed away on December 14, 2023.







For the first time this season, the Bulls won a game after being down at the half. South Florida erased an eight-point deficit, 21-13, with 9:57 left in the first half.







Miguel notched a season-high 21 points, while Jayden Reid added 13 points. Sam Hines Jr. chipped in with 12 points and Chris Youngblood posted 11 points. It is the third time this season that USF has had four or more players score in double figures. Reid and Kasean Pryor tied for a game-high six rebounds.







The Ramblers jumped to an early 5-0 run to start the game. South Florida and Loyola Chicago traded free throws. The Ramblers held a 9-6 lead at the first media timeout with 15:03 left in the first stanza.







USF went on a 7-2 run and claimed a 13-11 lead. The Ramblers answered with six unanswered and took a 17-13 into the under-12 media timeout. Loyola Chicago added four points to make it a 10-0 run. South Florida was unfazed and drained back-to-back 3-pointers from Selton Miguel and Sam Hines Jr. to cut the deficit to two, 21-19, with 8:53 left in the half.







The Ramblers’ Philip Alston scored four points while the Bulls’ Miguel scored three points over the next minute of play. The Bulls scored seven unanswered and took a 29-25 with 6:18 left in the half. Loyola Chicago went on a 7-2 and took a 32-31 lead with 3:31 left until the break. The Ramblers outscored the Bulls 6-4 to close out the half and took a 38-35 lead into the break.







The Bulls upped the defensive pressure and went on a 7-0 run to start the second half. South Florida held Loyola Chicago scoreless for the first 4:13, as USF took a 42-38 lead into the first media timeout of the second half.







South Florida outscored Loyola Chicago 7-6 over the next four minutes of play. The run was capped off by a Miguel fastbreak layup. USF held a 49-44 lead with 11:55 left in the game.







The Bulls outscored the Ramblers 6-4 over the next four minutes of play. During the run, Kasean Pryor knocked down three free throws.







South Florida went on a 9-2 run capped off by back-to-back 3-pointers by Kobe Knox and Hines. USF held a 64-50 lead with 4:46 left in regulation. The Ramblers went on a 4-2 run and cut the Bulls’ lead to 66-54 with 3:58 left on the clock.







Pryor and Hines got the Yuengling Center rocking with back-to-back slam dunks, which gave the Bulls a 70-55 lead with 3:19 left in the game.







The Ramblers outscored the Bulls 9-7 the remainder of the game, but the USF lead was too much to overcome.







The Bulls’ defense picked up the intensity in the second half and held the Ramblers to 21.4 percent from 3-point range and 36.0 percent from the field. The stout USF defense limited the Loyola Chicago offense to just 64 points, their third-lowest total of the season. The 64 points are 11 points below their season average. South Florida outscored Loyola Chicago 42-26 in the second half.







For the ninth-straight game, the Bulls bench has outscored their opponent after a 29-15 showing against the Ramblers. South Florida forced 14 turnovers and recorded 19 points off those turnovers. Points in the paint were even 32-32.







Philip Alston was the lone player in double digits for the Ramblers, but he posted a game-high 27 points.







Notables



· Selton Miguel recorded a season-high 21 points and has scored in double figures in seven games. He shot 80.0 percent from the field and 60.0 percent from 3-point range.



· Jayden Reid posted 13 points on 4-of-7 from the field. It was his fourth game in double figures.



· Sam Hines Jr. notched 12 points, which is the third time this season.



· Chris Youngblood finished with 11 points, his sixth game with double-digit points.



· It is the third time this season that USF has had four or more players score in double figures.



· It is the first time this season that the Bulls trailed at the half and came back to win.



· The South Florida bench has outscored the opponent’s bench in every game this season, including a 29-15 advantage against Loyola Chicago.



· The Bulls stayed undefeated against the Ramblers and improved to 3-0 all-time.







Next Up



South Florida remains at home for a contest with Albany on Friday, December 22. The Bulls and Great Danes are slated for a 2 p.m. tip on ESPN+.



