HOOPS South Florida Advances to First AAC Semifinal with Win Against East Carolina

Kelly Quinlan

South Florida tied a program record with 24 wins



FORT WORTH, Texas (March 15, 2024) – The University of South Florida men’s basketball team reached the American Athletic Conference Semifinals for the first time after defeating East Carolina in the quarterfinals on Friday. The No. 1 seed Bulls bested the No. 8 seed Pirates 81-59 as Kobe Knox and Selton Miguel tied for a game-high 17 points.



With the win, South Florida improved to 24-6 on the year, while East Carolina fell to 15-18 on the year. The Bulls reached the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference for the first time. It is just the sixth time in program history that a team has reached the semifinals. South Florida tied a program record with 24 wins, set during the 2018-19 season. The 22-point victory is the second-largest margin of victory in a conference tournament for South Florida. The record is 27 against Jacksonville, 86-59, in 1990, as a member of the Sun Belt Conference.



The Pirates scored the game’s first points on a 3-pointer. The Bulls responded with a 13-4 run. Kobe Knox accounted for six points, while Chris Youngblood added five points. USF took a 13-7 lead at the first media timeout.



South Florida outscored East Carolina 4-2 over the next four minutes and stretched its lead to 17-9 with 11:50 left until the break. The Bulls and Pirates traded baskets over the next four minutes of play as USF held a 10-point lead, 25-15. South Florida extended its lead to 37-25 with just over three minutes left on the clock.



USF outscored ECU 7-5 to end the half and took a 44-30 lead into the break.



The Bulls opened the second half on a 7-3 run and extended their lead to 51-33. South Florida added to the lead and held East Carolina scoreless for 2:39 of play as USF went up 55-33.



ECU went on a 6-2 run and cut the USF lead to 57-39 with just over 11 minutes left on the clock. The Bulls responded with an 11-4 run and extended their lead to 68-43. During the run, Knox accounted for six and Miguel added five. Daniel Tobiloba put the Bulls up 30, their largest lead of the game, 80-50, with a layup 2:13 left on the clock. South Florida claimed an 81-59 victory.



Knox and Miguel finished the game tied for a game-high with 17 points each. Miguel recorded his 26th game in double figures, while Knox notched his 11th game in double digits. Miguel chipped in with a game-high three steals, two rebounds, and one assist. Knox added six rebounds and two assists. Pryor produced his 11th double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. He added two blocks, two steals, and one assist. Youngblood closed out the double-digit scorers with 10 points, his 25th game in double figures. He collected a rebound, an assist, a steal, and a block. Brandon Stroud dished out a career-high eight assists, which was a game high. He brought down seven rebounds with four points, two blocks, and a steal.



As a team, the USF bench outscored the ECU bench 38-6. The Bulls forced 13 turnovers, which led to 18 points off turnovers.



RJ Felton led the Pirates with 16 points. Brandon Johnson recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Ezra Ausar rounded out the double-digit scorers with 14 points for ECU.



Notables

· The Bulls reached the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference for the first time.

· It is just the sixth time in program history that a team has reached the semifinals.

· South Florida tied a program record with 24 wins, set during the 2018-19 season.

· The 22-point victory is the second-largest margin of victory in a conference tournament for South Florida. The record is 27 against Jacksonville, 86-59, in 1990, as a member of the Sun Belt Conference.

· Selton Miguel tied for a game-high 17 points. He chipped in with a game-high three steals, two rebounds, and one assist.

· Kobe Knox also tied for a game-high 17 points. Knox added six rebounds and two assists.

· Kasean Pryor produced his 11th double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. He added two blocks, two steals, and one assist.

· Chris Youngblood closed out the double-digit scorers with 10 points, his 25th game in double figures. He collected a rebound, an assist, a steal, and a block.



Next Up

South Florida will face the winner of the No. 4 UAB and No. 12 Wichita State on Saturday, March 16. The game is scheduled for a 3 p.m. ET tip on ESPN2.
 
