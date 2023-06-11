ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Sling and Shoot Day 2

Kelly Quinlan

Kelly Quinlan

Greetings from the Bay

Alonso
Baron Collier
The Benjamin School
Bishop Verot
Cardinal Newman
Carrollwood Day
Calvary Christian
Clearwater
Colonial
East Lake
Jones
Lake Minneola
Lake Wales
Lecanto
Natural Coast
Riverview
Sanford Seminole
South Fort Myers
South Sumter
Vanguard
Wekiva
West Orange
Winter Park
Zephyrhills

I think this is everyone here. OL/DL camp underway at the same time.
 
