USF Category ​ TU ​ 75.6 POINTS PER GAME​ 74.8​ 68.3 OPP. POINTS PER GAME​ 73.7​ .441 FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE​ .439​ .415 OPP. FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE​ .427​ .367 3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE​ .325​ .310 OPP. 3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE​ .327​ .743 FREE THROW PERCENTAGE​ .739​ 36.1 REBOUNDS PER GAME​ 35.3​ -0.4 REBOUNDING MARGIN​ -2.5​ 15.0 ASSISTS PER GAME​ 12.7​ 10.8 TURNOVERS PER GAME​ 13.2​ 2.2 TURNOVER MARGIN​ -0.1​ 7.1 STEALS PER GAME​ 7.9​ 3.5 BLOCKS PER GAME​ 3.4​

TAMPA, Fla. (March 8, 2024) – The No. 24 ranked University of South Florida men’s basketball team closes out the regular season on Saturday with a road contest against American Athletic Conference foe Tulsa. The Bulls (23-5, 16-1 AAC) and the Golden Hurricane (15-14, 6-11 AAC) are scheduled for a 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+.On Monday, South Florida moved up to a No. 24 ranking in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll. USF claimed the American Athletic Conference outright regular-season conference championship, the program’s first regular-season conference title in program history. The Bulls won the Sun Belt Conference tournament in 1990. USF has won 20 games in the regular season for the first time in program history and just the sixth time overall. With 23 wins, USF is within one of the program season record of 24. The Bulls’ 15-game winning streak is the longest winning streak in program history, surpassing a 12-game streak set during the 1980-81 season. USF has won 21 of its last 22 overall. The 14-game winning streak is the longest active streak in the NCAA. The 16 wins in conference play are the most in USF program history. The 10,659 fans that watched USF beat No. 24 FAU on Feb. 18 marked a new program record for attendance, breaking a mark set in 2001. The Bulls’ victory over No. 24 FAU marked their second Top 25 win of the season (W, 74-73, at No. 10 Memphis), the first time doing so since 2011-12. South Florida has played in front of a sellout crowd in the final three home games of the season.Earlier this week, Chris Youngblood was named to the AAC weekly Honor Roll. In the game against Charlotte, he tied for a game-high 17 points to go along with three rebounds, one assist, and one steal. He shot 60.0 percent (6-for-10) from the field and 75.0 percent (3-for-4) from 3-point range. For the season, he leads the team with 15.5 points per game. He is averaging 2.6 rebounds per game to go along with 61 assists, 16 blocks, and 16 steals. He is shooting 82.2 percent from the free-throw line, tied for 158th in the country and fifth in the AAC. His 2.21 3-pointers per game are tied for 183rd in the country and seventh in the conference.Selton Miguel is tied for 219th in the country with 2.11 3-pointers per game, which is 10th in the conference. He is second on the team with 14.8 points per contest. He is fourth on the squad with 3.4 boards per game. He is tied for third on the squad with 31 steals and is second on the team with 3 assists. He has added 10 blocks.Kasean Pryor leads the team with 7.4 rebounds per contest. His 5.96 defensive rebounds per game are 72nd in the NCAA and fifth in the AAC. He is third on the squad averaging 12.1 points per game. He is second on the squad in blocks with 20. He is second on the team lead with 32 steals. He has added 46 assists. He is shooting 82.4 percent from the free-throw line, which is tied for 156th in the country and tied for fourth in the conference.Jayden Reid leads the team with 92 assists. He is tied for 259th in the NCAA with 3.3 assists per game and is tied for 11th in the AAC. He has an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.19, which is tied for 107th in the country, fourth in the conference, and tied for eighth among NCAA freshmen. He has a team-best 36 steals. He averages 2.5 rebounds per game to go along with 7.0 points per contest. Kobe Knox leads the team with 21 blocks. He averages 8.7 points per game and 3.0 rebounds per game. Brandon Stroud is second on the team with 5.9 rebounds per contest. He averages 5.2 points a game with 39 assists, 31 steals, and nine blocks.South Florida’s bench is 19th in the NCAA and second in the conference averaging 28.82 points per contest. The USF bench has outscored its opponent's bench 807-495. Opposing benches are averaging just 17.68 points per game.The Bulls are 48th in the NCAA and tied for fifth in the conference with 16.1 made free throws per game. USF is tied for 64th in the country with 21.6 free-throw attempts per game, which is sixth in the AAC.The Bulls have been playing stout defense and are tied for 50th in the NCAA with a turnover margin of 2.2, which is tied for the best in the conference. South Florida is 92nd in the country with 12.96 forced turnovers per contest, which is fifth in the AAC. USF has used the turnovers to lead to fastbreak opportunities. The Bulls are 79th in the nation with 12.07 fastbreak points per game, which is eighth in the conference.The Bulls extended their winning streak to 14 conference games, extending the longest streak in program history. The 16 wins in conference play are the most in program history. The 15-game winning streak is the longest winning streak in program history. The 15-game winning streak is the longest active in the NCAA. It is the first time the Bulls have gone undefeated at home in conference play. Chris Youngblood led all scorers with a career-high 29 points. it was his 23rd game of the season in double digits and his seventh with 20 or more. He added five assists, three rebounds, and two steals. Kasean Pryor posted a 13-point performance to go along with a team-high five rebounds, two assists, and two steals. It was his 15th game in double digits. Selton Miguel tallied his 24th game of the season in double figures with 12 points. He added two rebounds, two blocks, two steals, and one assist. Jayden Reid finished the night with a perfect 3-for-3 from the field, all three were 3-pointers and added two free throws to round out the double-digit scorers with 11 points. He tied for a game-high six assists with four rebounds and one steal.The Bulls and Golden Hurricane will meet for the 16th time on Wednesday. Tulsa leads the series 12-3, but South Florida has won the last three matchups, including a 69-50 victory in Tampa earlier this season. The Bulls are 1-6 against the Golden Hurricane on the road.Tulsa is led by PJ Haggerty who averages 20.6 points a game, which is tied for 22nd in the NCAA and second in the AAC. His 218 free throws are the third most in the nation and his 280 free throw attempts are second most in the country. He is second on the team with 57 steals, which is tied 63rd and fourth in the conference. He is second on the team with 105 assists. He averages 5.4 rebounds with one block. Cobe Williams is second on the team averaging 12. 8 points a game. He leads the team with 106 assists. He has a team-high 59 steals, which is tied for 46th in the country and third in the league. He averages 3.1 rebounds a game with five blocks. Jared Garcia has a team-best 40 blocks. He averages 9.5 points per game and averages a team-high 6.0 rebounds per contest. He has 26 assists and 13 steals. The Golden Hurricane is 21st in the NCAA with 14.45 fastbreak points a game, which is the best in the conference.2. Florida Atlantic – 23-7, 13-43. Charlotte – 18-11, 12-54. SMU – 20-10, 11-65. Memphis – 22-8, 11-66. UAB – 19-11, 11-67. North Texas – 16-13, 9-88. ECU – 14-16, 7-1010. Wichita State – 13-17, 5-1211. Rice – 11-19, 5-1212. UTSA – 11-19, 5-1213. Tulane – 13-16, 4-1314. Temple – 11-19, 4-13