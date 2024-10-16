Kelly Quinlan
South Florida opens the 2024-25 season on SEC Network against Florida in Jacksonville
TAMPA, Fla. (October 16, 2024) – The American Athletic Conference announced the TV designations for the 2024-25 men’s basketball season on Wednesday. The University of South Florida men’s basketball team will be featured in 14 nationally televised contests. The 2024-25 USF Men's Basketball Season presented by Tampa General Hospital.
The Bulls return to the court in November following a historic first season under head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim. The Bulls posted a school-record 25 wins and won their first conference regular season title in program history. USF’s 25-8 record in 2023-24 was an 11-win improvement from the 2022-23 season and tied for the seventh-best improvement nationally in the 2023-24 season. The Bulls posted the sixth 20-win season in program history and earned the program’s first-ever Top 25 ranking, reaching as high as No. 24 in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls. The Bulls' 16 wins in conference play marked the most in program history. USF held the longest win streak in the nation, posting 15 straight victories in conference play to register the program's longest-ever win streak.
The Bulls open the season with a matchup with the Florida Gators on the SEC Network on November 4 at 8:30 p.m.South Florida will have three games televised on the ESPN family of networks during the Myrtle Beach Invitational on November 21-24. The Bulls will appear on USA Network for the first time on December 7 for a game at Loyola Chicago.
USF will have nine AAC games on linear networks with five of those coming in the friendly confines of the Yuengling Center. The first conference road game, at Wichita State on January 6, will be on ESPN2. Eight of the final 11 games of the season will be on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.
Bulls Nation will get their first look at the 2024-25 squad on Wednesday, October 30, with an exhibition with Edward Waters. Admission and parking is free! Season ticket members will have access to the FED Club for snacks and beverages, with reserved seating only for courtside and loge season ticket members. The rest of the arena will be general admission, so arrive early for the best seats. Non-season ticket members can claim their tickets here.
(DH) – Doubleheader with women’s basketball
|Date
|Day
|Opponent
|Location
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Oct. 30
|Wednesday
|Edwards Waters (Exhibition)
|Tampa, Fla.
|7 p.m.
|N/A
|Nov. 4
|Monday
|Florida
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|8:30 PM
|SECN
|Nov. 8
|Friday
|College of Charleston
|Charleston, S.C.
|7 p.m.
|FloHoops
|Nov. 12
|Tuesday
|Arkansas Pine-Bluff
|Tampa, Fla.
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Nov. 15
|Friday
|West Georgia
|Tampa, Fla.
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Nov. 21
|Thursday
|Portland
|Conway, S.C.
|2:30 p.m.
|ESPNU/2
|Nov. 22
|Friday
|TBD
|Conway, S.C.
|TBD
|ESPNU/2
|Nov. 24
|Sunday
|TBD
|Conway, S.C.
|TBD
|ESPN/2/U
|Dec. 3
|Tuesday
|Stetson
|Tampa, Fla.
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Dec. 7
|Saturday
|Loyola Chicago
|Chicago, Ill.
|12:30 p.m.
|USA N
|Dec. 14
|Saturday
|Utah State
|Logan, Utah
|TBD
|TBD
|Dec. 18
|Wednesday
|Bethune Cookman
|Tampa, Fla.
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Dec. 21
|Saturday
|Texas A&M Commerce (DH)
|Tampa, Fla.
|4 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Dec. 28
|Saturday
|Webber International
|Tampa, Fla.
|3 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Dec. 31
|Tuesday
|East Carolina
|Tampa, Fla.
|3 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Jan. 6
|Monday
|Wichita State
|Wichita, Kan.
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 11
|Saturday
|Tulane
|New Orleans, La.
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Jan. 15
|Wednesday
|UAB
|Tampa, Fla.
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Jan. 18
|Saturday
|Tulsa (DH)
|Tampa, Fla.
|3 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Jan. 22
|Wednesday
|Charlotte
|Charlotte, N.C.
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Jan. 25
|Saturday
|East Carolina
|Greenville, N.C.
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Jan. 28
|Tuesday
|Rice
|Tampa, Fla.
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2/U
|Feb. 2
|Sunday
|Florida Atlantic
|Boca Raton, Fla.
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2/U
|Feb. 6
|Thursday
|Temple
|Tampa, Fla.
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Feb. 9
|Sunday
|Wichita State
|Tampa, Fla.
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Feb. 13
|Thursday
|Memphis
|Tampa, Fla.
|9 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Feb. 16
|Sunday
|UAB
|Birmingham, Ala.
|4 p.m.
|ESPN2/U
|Feb. 19
|Wednesday
|UTSA
|San Antonio, Texas
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Feb. 23
|Sunday
|North Texas
|Tampa, Fla.
|Noon
|ESPNU
|Feb. 26
|Wednesday
|Temple
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|March 2
|Sunday
|Florida Atlantic
|Tampa, Fla.
|Noon
|ESPN2/U
|March 7
|Friday
|Memphis
|Memphis, Tenn.
|9 p.m.
|ESPN2