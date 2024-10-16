ADVERTISEMENT

HOOPS Mens Basketball to be Featured in 14 Nationally Televised Games

Kelly Quinlan

Kelly Quinlan

Moderator
Moderator
Jul 10, 2006
40,342
10,761
113
43
East Cobb
South Florida opens the 2024-25 season on SEC Network against Florida in Jacksonville



TAMPA, Fla. (October 16, 2024) – The American Athletic Conference announced the TV designations for the 2024-25 men’s basketball season on Wednesday. The University of South Florida men’s basketball team will be featured in 14 nationally televised contests. The 2024-25 USF Men's Basketball Season presented by Tampa General Hospital.



The Bulls return to the court in November following a historic first season under head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim. The Bulls posted a school-record 25 wins and won their first conference regular season title in program history. USF’s 25-8 record in 2023-24 was an 11-win improvement from the 2022-23 season and tied for the seventh-best improvement nationally in the 2023-24 season. The Bulls posted the sixth 20-win season in program history and earned the program’s first-ever Top 25 ranking, reaching as high as No. 24 in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls. The Bulls' 16 wins in conference play marked the most in program history. USF held the longest win streak in the nation, posting 15 straight victories in conference play to register the program's longest-ever win streak.



The Bulls open the season with a matchup with the Florida Gators on the SEC Network on November 4 at 8:30 p.m.South Florida will have three games televised on the ESPN family of networks during the Myrtle Beach Invitational on November 21-24. The Bulls will appear on USA Network for the first time on December 7 for a game at Loyola Chicago.



USF will have nine AAC games on linear networks with five of those coming in the friendly confines of the Yuengling Center. The first conference road game, at Wichita State on January 6, will be on ESPN2. Eight of the final 11 games of the season will be on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.



Bulls Nation will get their first look at the 2024-25 squad on Wednesday, October 30, with an exhibition with Edward Waters. Admission and parking is free! Season ticket members will have access to the FED Club for snacks and beverages, with reserved seating only for courtside and loge season ticket members. The rest of the arena will be general admission, so arrive early for the best seats. Non-season ticket members can claim their tickets here.



DateDayOpponentLocationTime (ET)TV
Oct. 30WednesdayEdwards Waters (Exhibition)Tampa, Fla.7 p.m.N/A
Nov. 4MondayFloridaJacksonville, Fla.8:30 PMSECN
Nov. 8FridayCollege of CharlestonCharleston, S.C.7 p.m.FloHoops
Nov. 12TuesdayArkansas Pine-BluffTampa, Fla.7 p.m.ESPN+
Nov. 15FridayWest GeorgiaTampa, Fla.7 p.m.ESPN+
Nov. 21ThursdayPortlandConway, S.C.2:30 p.m.ESPNU/2
Nov. 22FridayTBDConway, S.C.TBDESPNU/2
Nov. 24SundayTBDConway, S.C.TBDESPN/2/U
Dec. 3TuesdayStetsonTampa, Fla.7 p.m.ESPN+
Dec. 7SaturdayLoyola ChicagoChicago, Ill.12:30 p.m.USA N
Dec. 14SaturdayUtah StateLogan, UtahTBDTBD
Dec. 18WednesdayBethune CookmanTampa, Fla.7 p.m.ESPN+
Dec. 21SaturdayTexas A&M Commerce (DH)Tampa, Fla.4 p.m.ESPN+
Dec. 28SaturdayWebber InternationalTampa, Fla.3 p.m.ESPN+
Dec. 31TuesdayEast CarolinaTampa, Fla.3 p.m.ESPN+
Jan. 6MondayWichita StateWichita, Kan.7 p.m.ESPN2
Jan. 11SaturdayTulaneNew Orleans, La.2 p.m.ESPN+
Jan. 15WednesdayUAB Tampa, Fla.7 p.m.ESPN+
Jan. 18SaturdayTulsa (DH)Tampa, Fla.3 p.m.ESPN+
Jan. 22WednesdayCharlotteCharlotte, N.C.7 p.m.ESPN+
Jan. 25SaturdayEast CarolinaGreenville, N.C.1 p.m.ESPN+
Jan. 28TuesdayRiceTampa, Fla.7 p.m.ESPN2/U
Feb. 2SundayFlorida AtlanticBoca Raton, Fla.2 p.m.ESPN2/U
Feb. 6ThursdayTempleTampa, Fla.7 p.m.ESPN2
Feb. 9SundayWichita StateTampa, Fla.2 p.m.ESPN+
Feb. 13ThursdayMemphisTampa, Fla.9 p.m.ESPN2
Feb. 16SundayUABBirmingham, Ala.4 p.m.ESPN2/U
Feb. 19WednesdayUTSASan Antonio, Texas8 p.m.ESPN+
Feb. 23SundayNorth TexasTampa, Fla.NoonESPNU
Feb. 26WednesdayTemplePhiladelphia, Pa.7 p.m.ESPN+
March 2SundayFlorida AtlanticTampa, Fla.NoonESPN2/U
March 7FridayMemphisMemphis, Tenn.9 p.m.ESPN2
(DH) – Doubleheader with women’s basketball
 
  • Like
Reactions: Crawdelli and USF_Dave
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kelly Quinlan

HOOPS South Florida Men’s Basketball Announces Historic Ticket Sales

Replies
8
Views
631
The Bullpen
USF_Bullsharks
U
Kelly Quinlan

Ticketing Updates Following the Relocation of USF vs. Memphis Football Game

Replies
0
Views
183
The Bullpen
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan

South Florida Lacrosse Announces Debut Game at Home vs. Kennesaw State

Replies
1
Views
338
The Bullpen
USF_Bullsharks
U
Kelly Quinlan

South Florida Beach Volleyball Announces 2024 Exhibition Schedule

Replies
0
Views
374
The Bullpen
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL USF Football’s Stokes Earns Second Straight Ray Guy Award Weekly Recognition

Replies
2
Views
100
The Bullpen
usf94
usf94
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back