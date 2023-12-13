





TAMPA, Fla. (December 12, 2023) – The University of South Florida men’s basketball team returned to the friendly confines of the Yuengling Center on Tuesday as Arkansas-Pine Bluff made the trip to Tampa. For the first time in South Florida history, six players ended the game in double figures. Kasean Pryor, Kobe Knox, Jayden Reid, Sam Hines Jr., Selton Miguel, and Chris Youngblood all finished in double digits as the Bulls (4-4) defeated the Golden Lions (4-8) 104-86.







This is the 26th time in USF history that a team scored 100 points. It is the first time since January 23, 2010, against Providence in a 109-105 OT win. It is the first game to reach 100 points without going to overtime, since FAU on November 17, 2007, with a 100-69 victory. The 104 points tied for the 10th-most points in USF history.







The Bulls' defense was stout to start the game and forced four turnovers. Those four turnovers led to seven points in transition for USF. South Florida started the game on an 11-2 run. Pryor scored four of the team's 11 points. During the run, Reid found Hines in transition for a strong layup in traffic.







The Golden Lions knocked down a 3-pointer and Hines added two free throws before the under-16 media timeout. USF held a 13-5 lead with 15:56 left in the half.







The Bulls outscored the Golden Lions 12-6 over the next four minutes of play. Reid found Pryor for the dunk, which started the run. During that stretch, Brandon Stroud and Knox knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers. South Florida held a 25-11 lead with 11:57 left in the opening stanza.







UAPB went on a 13-7 run and closed the gap to 10, 34-24. The Bulls were unfazed and responded with a 12-7 run. During the run, the Bulls scored nine points from the free-throw line as USF held a 46-31 lead with 3:56 left until the break.







South Florida closed out the half outscoring Arkansas-Pine Bluff 8-6, as Pryor scored six of the team’s eight points. USF took a 54-37 lead into the break. The Bulls scored 50 points in a half for just the second time this season.







USF opened the second half outscoring UAPB, 10-7, and extended its lead to 20, 64-44. The two sides traded baskets as South Florida held a 74-53 lead with 11:38 left to play. During the stretch Knox and Miguel hit back-to-back 3-pointers.







UAPB went on a 10-6 run that ended with 9:19 left in regulation. The Golden Lions cut the Bulls’ lead to 80-63. South Florida outscored Arkansas-Pine Bluff 13-11 with just over four minutes left in the game as USF held a 93-74 lead. The Golden Lions outscored the Bulls 12-11 over the final four minutes, but USF claimed a 104-86 victory.







The Bulls forced 17 turnovers that led to 26 points off turnovers. USF held the advantage on the glass and outrebounded UAPB 37-28. South Florida brought down 16 offensive rebounds, which led to 22 second-chance points. The South Florida bench has outscored the opponent’s bench in every game this season, including a 24-12 advantage against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.







Rashad Williams finished with a game-high 21 points to lead UAPB. Joe French added a 17-point performance. Ismael Plet, Jyre McCloud, and Lonnell Martin each finished with 12 points.







Notables



· Kasean Pryor recorded a career-high 19 points to lead USF. He added six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a game-high two blocks.



· Kobe Knox finished with a career-best as a Bull with 18 points. He dished out five assists with three rebounds and one blocked shot.



· Sam Hines Jr. posted a season-best 16 points. He finished tied for a game-high eight rebounds.



· Jayden Reid notched a career-high 16 points to go along with a team-high eight assists.



· Selton Miguel posted a 14-point performance, his sixth game in double figures. He tied a career-high with four made 3-pointers as he went 4-of-7 behind the 3-point line.



· Chris Youngblood added an 11-point performance, for his fifth game in double figures.



· The Bulls are now 24-2 all-time when scoring 100 points.



· The 104 points tied for the 10th-most points in USF history.



· It is the first time the South Florida history that six players finished with double-digit points.



· The South Florida bench has outscored the opponent’s bench in every game this season, including a 24-12 advantage against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.







Next Up



South Florida stays at home for a matchup with Loyola-Chicago on Saturday, December 16. Tip is scheduled for 4 p.m. on ESPN+. Saturday will be a doubleheader with the men’s and women’s teams. The USF women take on NC State at 7 p.m.