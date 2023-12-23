TAMPA, Fla. (December 22, 2023) – The University of South Florida men’s basketball team returned to action on Friday with a contest against UAlbany inside the Yuengling Center. Brandon Stroud recorded a double-double, while Chris Youngblood and Kasean Pryor both finished with 20 or more points. The Bulls (6-4) defeated the Great Danes (7-6) 89-73.







It is the third time this season, that the Bulls had five players in double figures. It is the fourth time this season that USF has had four or more players score in double figures. The Bulls limited the Great Danes to just 27 points in the second half, which is the fifth lowest for UAlbany in a half this season. It was the sixth time this season that USF held an opponent to 27 or fewer points in a half.







The Bulls opened the game on an 11-4 run as the game went to the first media timeout. During the run, Hines recorded a put-back dunk, while Youngblood added four points.







The two sides traded baskets over the next five minutes of play, as USF took a 25-20 lead into the second media timeout of the first stanza. During the stretch, Kobe Knox knocked down a 3-pointer, while Youngblood added four points.







Miguel got hot from behind the arc and accounted for six of the eight points during an 8-5 run by the Bulls. USF held a 33-25 lead with 6:45 left until the half. The Great Danes answered with a 14-4 run and took their first lead of the game, 39-38, with 3:08 left until the break.







The Bulls were unfazed and responded with a run of their own. South Florida ended the half on a 9-7 run, as the Bulls knocked down five free throws down the stretch. Sebastian Thomas hit a half-court buzzer-beater to end the half, but USF took a 47-46 lead into the break.







The Bulls shot 51.6 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from behind the 3-point line in the opening half.







The Bulls started the second half on a 10-7 run. During the run, Pryor accounted for six points, including two dunks. The Bulls held a 57-53 lead with 15:50 left in regulation.







Over the next four minutes of play, South Florida outscored UAlbany 7-5 and extended its lead to 64-58. The Bulls utilized five free throws during that stretch. The two sides traded baskets until the next media timeout at 9:44, which saw USF with a 68-62 lead.







The Bulls picked up the intensity on the defensive end of the court and held the Great Danes to no made field goals for 6:26. The Bulls went on a 14-2 run and limited the Great Danes to just two made free throws. The run was started by a Brandon Stroud dunk. South Florida held an 83-66 lead with 3:50 left in regulation.







UAlbany outscored USF 7-6 for the remainder of the game, but the Bulls went on to win the game 89-73. The Bulls held the Great Danes to just 27.3 percent from the field and 18.2 percent from 3-point range in the second half. South Florida forced 11 turnovers in the second half and finished with 20 for the game.







For the third time this season, the Bulls had five guys finish in double-figure. Youngblood led the way with a season-high 23 points, one shy of tying his career best. He added four assists, three rebounds, a block, and a steal. Pryor posted a career-high 21 points with eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and a steal. Hines added a 13-point performance to go along with five rebounds and one steal. Stroud produced his first double-double at USF with 12 points and 12 rebounds. He added two steals. Miguel finished the game with 12 points, six rebounds, and four assists.







Amar’e Marshall went for a team-high 19 points for the Great Danes. Sebastian Thomas and Jonathan Beagle each recorded 17 points, while Marcus Jackson added 10 points.







The Bulls held the advantage in bench points, 14-5. South Florida outrebounded UAlbany 40-37. USF forced 20 turnovers and turned those into 21 points off turnovers. The Bulls brought down 16 offensive rebounds, which led to 22 second-chance points.







Notables



· Chris Youngblood led the way with a season-high 23 points, one shy of tying his career best. It is the seventh time he has recorded double-digit points.



· Kasean Pryor posted a career-high 21 points and notched his third game in double figures.



· Sam Hines Jr. added a 13-point performance for his fourth game in double digits on the season.



· Brandon Stroud produced his first double-double at USF with 12 points and 12 rebounds.



Selton Miguel finished the game with 12 points, his eighth game in double figures and his sixth straight.



· It is the fourth time this season that USF has had four or more players score in double figures.



· It is the third time this season, that the Bulls had five players in double figures.



· The Bulls limited the Great Danes to just 27 points in the second half, which is the fifth lowest for UAlbany in a half this season.



· It was the sixth time this season that USF held an opponent to 27 or fewer points in a half.



· The South Florida bench has outscored the opponent’s bench in every game this season, including a 14-5 advantage against UAlbany.







Next Up



The Bulls close out 2023 inside the Yuengling Center on Friday, December 29. South Florida hosts Alabama State at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.