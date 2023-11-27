ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Brown Earns Sixth American Athletic Conference Honor

Quarterback is one of two players in the nation with 3,000+ passing and 700+ rushing yards on season;

No. 7 nationally in total offense, set USF season record for passing yards, on pace for passing touchdowns and completion percentage records



TAMPA, Nov. 27, 2023 – Following a five-touchdown performance in the Bulls’ bowl-eligibility clinching victory over Charlotte on Saturday, USF Football redshirt freshman quarterback Byrum Brown (Raleigh, N.C.) was named the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the second time on the season to earn his sixth weekly recognition from the conference on the year.



Brown, who has placed himself among the elite signal callers in the nation, also earned Player of the Week honors in Week 4 and was named to the Conference Honor Roll in Weeks 2, 5, 10 and 11.



Saturday, Brown completed 73 percent of his passes (22-30) for 253 yards and four touchdowns while also running for 43 yards and a 35-yard touchdown as he posted 296 total yards in a 48-14 rout of the 49ers that improved USF to 6-6 (4-4 AAC) on the year and bowl eligible for the first time since 2018.



Brown became the Bulls’ first 3,000-yard passer on the night, breaking the USF season passing mark of 2,911 yards set by Quinton Flowers (2017) and Matt Grothe (2008). He stands No. 7 in the nation and first in the AAC in total yards per game (320.6) and his 3,823 total yards are just 167 shy of just the second 4,000-yard season in program history. Brown joins LSU’s Jayden Daniels as the only players in the nation to have posted 3,000-plus passing yards and 700-plus rushing yards on the season and also ranks first in the AAC and No. 12 nationally in points responsible for (17.3 ppg).



BROWN’S SEASON MARKS

Passing Yards 3,078 NEW USF RECORD

Completion Percentage 64.1 On pace for NEW USF Record

Completions 257 2 shy of NEW USF season Record

Attempts 401 56 shy of NEW USF season Record

Touchdown Passes 23 3 shy of NEW USF season Record

Rushing Yards 745 10th in AAC/5th most by a USF QB

Rushing TD 11 7th all-time at USF/3rd in AAC

Total Yards 3,823 3rd all-time at USF/1st in AAC

Total Plays 590 TIED USF SEASON RECORD

Total TD Responsible 34 4th all-time at USF/1st in AAC



The Bulls (6-6; 4-4 AAC) will await their bowl destination, which will be officially announced on Dec. 3.
 
